PROOF to be Presented by Lean Ensemble Theater on Hilton Head Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Proof will be presented at Lean Ensemble Theater.

On the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father's madness-or genius-will she inherit?

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play

Proof by David Auburn.

Directed by Lean Ensemble Theater Founding Artistic & Executive Director Blake White, Proof features Trevor Latez Hayes (Mitchelville), Gracyn Mix (The Importance of Being Earnest), Greg Vinkler (Educating Rita) and Lean Ensemble member Amanda Sox (The Humans).

Preview performance May 9 at 7:30, followed by 7:30 performances May 10-11 & 16-18 and 2 PM matinees on May 12 and 19.

Talkbacks will follow the May 10, 12, 17 & 19 performances.

Lean's community partner for this production the the Lowcountry chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Tickets and more information: 843-715-6676, leanensemble.org.