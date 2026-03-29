Myrtle Beach’s Wonders Theatre Opens 7th Season After 10 Major Awards

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wonders Theatre will open its seventh performance season at Broadway at the Beach on March 17, continuing the run of its flagship production, The Wonders of Charles Bach Magic Show.

The theatre is coming off a year in which it received ten local and state honors, including Best of the Beach, Best of South Carolina, Best Theatrical Production, Best Magician, Best Live Entertainment Venue, Best Family Entertainment Show, Best Stage Production, Best Attraction, Best Nightlife Entertainment, and People's Choice recognition in the Myrtle Beach area.

Throughout the year, the theatre expanded its programming beyond its primary shows, presenting visiting entertainment acts such as Las Vegas-style performers, comedians, candlelight concerts, mentalists, psychic comedians, and international magicians during its annual Magic at the Beach convention.

The new season will feature updates to The Wonders of Charles Bach Magic Show, performed by Charles Bach.

Bach said the show is periodically refreshed to keep the production engaging for both new and returning audiences.

"We continue refining the experience each year," Bach said. "The goal is to introduce new illusions and increase audience interaction while preserving what people enjoy about the show."

Season seven begins March 17.