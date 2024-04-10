FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE Comes to Trustus Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrance McNally has come to Trustus Theatre several times since its opening in 1989. First seen in 1993 with Jim and Kay Thigpen, many remember Trustus’ founders as Frankie and Johnny fondly. Jason Stokes and Marybeth Gorman Craig take the roles this time around, bringing a familiar flavor to the show. Under the direction of Erin Thigpen Wilson, the pair bring a sincerity to the roles that make them endearing and relatable.

Marybeth Gorman (Frankie) is an actor, director, intimacy director and coordinator, and text/dialect coach, currently on faculty in the University of South Carolina's Department of Theatre and Dance. Marybeth has appeared in Trustus productions of Ragtime, Fun Home, and most recently, as Blanche Dubois in A Streetcar Named Desire. Through her work in intimacy and consent advocacy, Marybeth has served as intimacy director supporting several Trustus productions (recently, Stupid F-ing Bird, Exit Pursued by a Bear, and Down in the Holler); is the resident intimacy director supporting all USC theatre productions; and serves as the intimacy director and consent consultant for the Texas Shakespeare Festival.

Jason Stokes (Johnny) has been performing since 1988. His Columbia acting career began in the summer of 1997 with the Workshop production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Other Workshop shows include The Full Monty, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Sleuth. He first came to Trustus in 2002 with the production The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told. Other Trustus shows include Rent, The Great Gatsby, and The Rocky Horror Show. Directing credits include Tail! Spin! and Composure, which he also wrote.

The show runs from April 11th-20th in the Trustus Side Door, and tickets are available now at trustus.org. By becoming a season subscriber, theater enthusiasts can guarantee their access to all Main Stage productions in the coming year, as well as receive discounts on tickets to productions in the Side Door Theatre and to special events. Discounts for students, seniors, and military are also available.