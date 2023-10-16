Experience Ian Munsick Live at the Charleston Gaillard Center in February

The Charleston Gaillard Center will present Ian Munsick, in partnership with the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) on February 15, 2024.

Tickets on sale Friday, October 20 at 11 AM EST.

A native son of Wyoming, Ian Munsick is painting a stampeding, spirited portrait of the American West with his sophomore album White Buffalo, out now. The 18-track album spans unfiltered tales of romance and ranch life, hard-working anthems with honkytonk hooks and mountain-time odes to family and forever-young fun. It builds upon the spacious roots-pop beauty he introduced on his major label debut, Coyote Cry. Over the past three years, the 30-year-old has accumulated over half a BILLION global streams and a host of accolades. He has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, CMT, Fender, MusicRow and more. A seasoned entertainer, having grown up tending cattle by day and playing music in a family band each night, Munsick toured recently alongside country music superstars Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson. Beyond his noteworthy professional accomplishments, he has also become both a husband and a father. Now the Warner Music Nashville recording artist and multi-instrumentalist is representing his home, and its special cast of people, like never before. The first release from White Buffalo, standout duet “Long Live Cowgirls” (with Cody Johnson), hit No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Countdown, was named one of Amazon Music's Best Country Songs of 2022 and recently received RIAA Gold-certification alongside “Long Haul” off his debut album Coyote Cry. Fans of Ian Munsick will always find an open heart, natural awe and plainspoken honesty as he rides on… bringing the West to the rest.

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN WILDLIFE EXPOSITION

For more than 40 years, the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has proudly presented the finest in wildlife art, conservation and the outdoor lifestyle at its annual event in Charleston, South Carolina. SEWE will host its 42nd event in 2024 at multiple venues throughout downtown Charleston from February 16 - 18, with VIP events beginning on Thursday, February 15.

For more information on the event, please email sewe@sewe.com, visit sewe.com or call 843.723.1748.

ABOUT THE CHARLESTON GAILLARD CENTER:

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city's diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.



Established as a nonprofit in 2015, its campus includes the 1,818-seat Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, a 16,000 square-foot exhibition hall that is home to artistic activations, community and corporate events, and celebrations, and an adjacent park space that was recently activated for artistic presentations. Behind the scenes the Gaillard Center also fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion, employing a robust and talented staff, and providing opportunities for growth and engagement across the arts sector. Find more information and upcoming programming at gaillardcenter.org.