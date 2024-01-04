AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes To Hilton Head This Month

Performances run January 11-21.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes To Hilton Head This Month

Hold onto your seats for the original amazing race! Join fearless adventurer Phileas Fogg and his faithful manservant as they race to beat the clock! Phileas Fogg has agreed to an outrageous wager that puts his fortune and his life at risk. With his resourceful servant Passepartout, Fogg sets out to circle the globe in an unheard-of 80 days. But his every step is dogged by a detective who thinks he's a robber on the run. Danger, romance and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show as five actors portraying 39 characters traverse seven continents in one of the greatest adventures of all time.

Around the World in 80 Days is by Mark Brown from Jules Verne.

Directed by Lean ensemble member Libby Ricardo (Art) and featuring Jennifer Brown (Barefoot in the Park, Doubt), Lean ensemble members Taylor Harvey (Educating Rita, Dolls House Pt 2), Katherine LeRoy-Lawson (Doubt, Mitchelville) and Blake White (Art, Ripcord) and Shelli Delgado, who is making her Lean stage debut.

Preview performance January 11 at 7:30, followed by 7:30 performances January 12-13 & 18-20 and 2 PM matinees on January 14 and 21.

Talkbacks will follow the January 12, 14, 19 and 21 performances.

 


 

Recommended For You