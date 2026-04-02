Wagon Wheel Center For The Arts Unveils CATS, CAROUSEL, and More for 2026 Summer Season

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Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts has announced its 2026 professional summer season, featuring five productions running June through August in Warsaw, Indiana.

Known for its theatre-in-the-round staging, Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre presents productions in an intimate setting where no audience member sits more than 10 rows from the stage. The company has also built a national reputation, with more than 25 alumni currently performing on Broadway and on national tours.

“This season is a dancer's dream,” said Communications and Donor Relations Coordinator Sam Engle. “Each of these productions brings something unique, and in our space, you don't just watch the story unfold, you become part of it.”

CATS

June 4–13

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical follows a tribe of Jellicle cats gathering for their annual celebration, where one cat will be chosen for a new life.

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL

June 18–27

This classic musical tells the story of carnival barker Billy Bigelow and mill worker Julie Jordan, exploring love, redemption, and second chances.

FOOTLOOSE

July 2–11

Based on the film, this musical follows a teenager who challenges a small town’s ban on dancing, bringing music and change to the community.

DIAL M FOR MURDER

July 16–25

Frederick Knott’s suspense thriller centers on a husband who plots the perfect crime, only for the plan to unravel in unexpected ways.

ANYTHING GOES

July 30–August 8

Cole Porter’s musical comedy takes place aboard an ocean liner, featuring mistaken identities, romance, and a series of comedic mishaps.

Ticketing Information

Season subscriptions are available now at wagonwheelcenter.org or by calling (574) 267-8041. Full-season packages include discounted pricing.

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