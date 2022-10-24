VIOLET Opens This Week At Actors Theatre Of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana is prepping for the opening of their next production - Violet - a moving musical featuring show-stopping anthems, ranging from American-roots to folk to gospel.

The show opens this Friday, October 28 and runs through November 13, 2022 at The Studio Theatre, located on the campus of The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The show's director, Richard J Roberts, sums up the musical: "Violet is the poignant and powerful story of a young woman who leaves her isolated North Carolina hometown for the first time in her life. On a Greyhound bus to Tulsa, where she plans to see a faith healer to erase her facial scar, Violet meets two young soldiers bound for Vietnam-one White, one Black-who change her view of herself, and the world. Bursting with music that soars from country to rhythm and blues to gospel, Violet will make you laugh, cry, and shout, with its journey of courage, faith, hope, and love."

From Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change; Thoroughly Modern Millie; Shrek) and book and lyrics by the acclaimed Brian Crawley (A Little Princess) this is a powerhouse piece of theatre!

Astounding critics and audiences alike! Everything about "Violet" is extraordinary, you'll never regret taking the ride.

This video gives you a look into the upcoming show:

https://www.facebook.com/ActorsTheatreofIndiana/videos/475981294315578

The play is set in 1964 in the Deep South during the early days of the Civil Rights Movement. This deeply stirring musical follows the growth and enlightenment of a bitter, young, disfigured woman. This Tony Award winning show's score is made up of Bluegrass, Rhythm & Blues and Country. It is a beautiful musical with a beautiful message. It's an energetic, toe-tapping show, not to be missed.

Meet some of the cast as they met with the WISH-TV morning crew: https://www.wishtv.com/lifestylelive/actors-theatre-of-indiana-brings-violet-musical-to-studio-theatre-stage/?fbclid=IwAR2K5UEgK3YlFb_Rg44iyc5L6nnL1kSr2LAVf15wYCgLDvXIdTlAUFJ-05E

The show is recommended for mature audiences.

Tickets are available at atistage.org or by calling the Box Office at The Center for the Performing Arts at 317.843.3800.

Actors Theatre of Indiana was co-founded in 2005 by Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, now in their 17th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.