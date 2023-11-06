Tributes to Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash & More Are Coming to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

I hear the train a comin', it's rolling 'round the bend – and it's bringing loads of music and entertainment with it…including tributes to legends Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash. Don't miss the Wednesday free concert, Heywood Banks and his humorous observations on life, the back and forth of the dueling pianos and the moving musical memories of a man and his father- all over the next two weeks at Feinstein's.

Wednesday, November 8 will be the next in the Freeform Concert Series: The Pindrop Songwriter Series (Nashville/UK) w/Katie Pederson. This free concert Pindrop Songwriter Series: Community driven, listening room style writers' series based in Nashville, TN

International award-winning songwriter Katie Pederson is a pop-piano songstress with Midwest Michigan roots. Having toured the country with her lyrical and vulnerable songwriting on display, she has shared the stage with artists such as Mason Jennings, Matt Giraud, and Kyshona Armstrong. Gaining inspiration from pop piano icons, Katie's newest project “Limitless,” is sure to capture the hearts of fans of Carol King, The Chicks, and Elton John.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, show starts at 7:30 for Sweet Caroline…the Life & Music of Neil Diamond.

From the team that brought you the hit shows ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute and ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow, join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra for the launch of their next tribute show SWEET CAROLINE: The Life and Music of Neil Diamond. You will love celebrating the man whose songs helped define the sound of adult contemporary pop music with landmark songs like "I'm a Believer", “I Am…I Said”, “You Don't Bring Me Flowers”, “They're Coming to America” and of course, “Sweet Caroline”.

You may remember Heywood Banks from his many appearances on the Bob & Tom Show - Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11 join the folks at Feinstein's in welcoming: Heywood Banks to their stage. Wiper Blades, Fly's Eyes, One Eye Love ,Big Butter, Never Trust a Puppet, YEAH TOAST!!

Heywood Banks is simply one-of-a-kind, almost impossible to describe, with a style his very own. Equal parts genius and buffoon, this songwriter-comic-singer-poet-musician has become a cult hero and a pop icon, with a show that appeals to college students, businessmen, yuppies, rednecks, punks, kids or your grandmother.

Heywood intersperses his humorous observations of life with twisted, inventive, bizarre songs, sung and played in a variety of styles, from folk to country to rock to pop and way beyond.

You have to be pretty smart to get Heywood at his deepest level (he demands a high level of pop culture literacy), but you can also enjoy him just for his vocal style impersonations, expert musicianship and just plain silliness.

Sunday, November 12 is the monthly Jazz Brunch hosted by Blair Clark featuring Special Guest Brenda Williams. Experience Clark's captivating vocals that have thrilled audiences worldwide. Clark has also collaborated with Grammy winners and legends like Evelyn "Champagne" King.

Chances are, you've been enchanted by the vivacious voice of Williams, perhaps without even realizing it. She isn't just a local sensation, gracing stages at renowned venues like Indiana Repertory Theatre and Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Her talent has also earned her features in prestigious publications such as Indianapolis Woman Magazine and The Indianapolis Star. Yet, William's artistry transcends local borders; she has left her mark on the national stage. Picture her singing the National Anthem at numerous sporting events, opening for iconic acts like Ray Charles and The Beach Boys, and even performing for not one, but three former Presidents (the Bushes Sr. and Jr., and Clinton).

Today, she boasts a massive fan base in Central Indiana, earned through her ability to seamlessly navigate a diverse array of musical styles. Whether belting out Broadway tunes, crooning ballads in an intimate supper club, or igniting the stage with swinging jazz and blues, she excels. Even pop standards find new life in her capable hands.

All of these musical flavors will be on full display at Feinstein's, under the Blair Clark Jazz Brunch umbrella. Together, they'll entertain you during your delicious brunch. Indulge in our New Orleans-inspired breakfast menu featuring items like a pancake board, biscuits and gravy, Cajun egg benedicts and other mouthwatering dishes. Book your tickets now for a great morning, perfect for the whole family.

On Wednesday, November 15, Brittany Brumfield presents Baby Grand Dueling Pianos. Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list? Here's your chance! Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! YOU pick the song, artist, genre and era - WE play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family! Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town - Come out to sing along, laugh along, and maybe even get on stage! This event features cabaret seating, so bring a table of your friends, or plan to make new friends with others who may be seated with you.

That train's rollin' round the bend right onto Feinstein's stage on Thursday, November 16 as Johnny Folsom 4 – Tribute to Johnny Cash band takes the stage for a 7:30 pm show. From “A Boy Named Sue” to “Ring of Fire”, the Johnny Folsom 4 pays tribute to the legendary Man in Black.

Lead singer David Burney brings a lilting southern baritone to Cash's classic songs which hits the mark well enough that you will wonder if Johnny, himself, is in the building. John Fussell more than meets the challenge of filling in for Luther and Carl Perkins on those classic guitar licks. And Steve Eisenstadt (bass) and Randy Benefield (drums) provide the hallmark, train-like driving rhythm the whole world loves. True to Mr. Cash's poetic spirit, JF4 promises an honest and entertaining performance for fans of all ages.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. Show is from 6:30 to 8:30. This show features Cabaret seating.

Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm is “Letters from My Father” with Broadway's own Mattew Scott. The period of crisis and rebirth that can arrive at age 33 is often called the Jesus Year. For Matthew Scott‘s father, it manifested in a sinking feeling that he might not live to see his four young sons grow up. So, he began writing them a letter — life lessons ranging from sex to communication to spirituality — that was found after his death, when Scott was only 13. For Scott, the letter became a cherished guide to growing up while he navigated intimate relationships, his professional career, his challenges with anxiety, and the early years of fatherhood to two sons of his own.

Scott, who has by then taken Broadway by storm in a string of hits that include Sondheim on Sondheim, Jersey Boys and An American in Paris — has woven his father‘s letter, anecdotes from his own life and a collection of classic pop and Broadway songs (from Paul McCartney and Billy Joel to William Finn and Stephen Sondheim) into a moving and rousing one-man show with direction by Joe Calarco and music direction by Vadim Feichtner.

