South Bend Symphony Performs UNDER THE BIG TOP in March

The performance is on March 9, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Indiana Trust Pops Series takes you "Under the Big Top" to an unforgettable performance that will transport you to the magical world of Circus Flora. The performance is on March 9, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Making its debut in South Bend, this immersive experience will thrill and delight audiences of all ages with Circus Flora's incredible skills, performing breathtaking aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, and more.

Secure your seat with a Season subscription. Visit Click Here or call 574-232-6343 to save your seats and get the best prices!

Student tickets are available at the Morris box office with a valid student ID.

Bag Check: Please be prepared to have your bags inspected upon entry. Visit morriscenter.org for the full list of prohibited items.

Arrival Policy: Lobby doors and concession stands open one hour prior to performances. Seating area will open a half hour before performance. 

Accessibility Accommodations: The Morris is wheelchair accessible. Wheelchair and transfer seating are located on the first floor. An elevator to the Mezzanine level is in the lobby near the box office. Complimentary assisted listening devices are available at the box office. For questions on accessible seating and assistive listening devices at The Morris Performing Arts Center, please contact info@morriscenter.org.

Multimedia Statement: On occasion, VPA staff or hired vendors may take photos, video or other recordings of participants in our programs, or people at special events or on MPAC property. Please be aware that this multimedia is only for VPA use and may be used in print publications, on our website or on our social media accounts. Please contact us if you have any questions.




