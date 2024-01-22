South Bend Symphony Performs UNDER THE BIG TOP in March

Indiana Trust Pops Series takes you "Under the Big Top" to an unforgettable performance that will transport you to the magical world of Circus Flora. The performance is on March 9, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Making its debut in South Bend, this immersive experience will thrill and delight audiences of all ages with Circus Flora's incredible skills, performing breathtaking aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, and more.



Secure your seat with a Season subscription. Visit Click Here or call 574-232-6343 to save your seats and get the best prices!



Student tickets are available at the Morris box office with a valid student ID.

