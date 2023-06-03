South Bend Symphony Orchestra and Abbie Thomas Collaborate to Create HITS THROUGH THE DECADES This Month

South Bend Symphony String Quartet and vocalist Abbie Thomas will take the stage for "Hits Through the Decades," a unique, interactive concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the Bendix Arena (inside the Century Center).

This Juke interactive concert combines the elegance of a symphony quartet with the energy of a talented singer/songwriter. The audience will actively participate by requesting their favorite hit songs from multiple decades, creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

The South Bend Symphony Strings, known for their exceptional artistry, will bring their versatility and skill to this interactive format, featuring arrangements made popular by the hit Netflix show Bridgerton as well as originals from Thomas and more. Juke's innovative technology allows audience members to select their desired songs from a vast catalog of hits. Pick songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, or Michael Jackson, or jump forward in time with songs like Easy on Me by Adele! The concert will seamlessly integrate these requests into a cohesive and enchanting musical journey, blending classical arrangements with contemporary flair, all in a beautifully candlelit theater.

How To Buy Tickets

ONLINE - $25 Click Here

IN-PERSON - $30 at the door

To learn more, visit www.southbendsymphony.org



About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Celebrating the 90th Season, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the region's only professional orchestra and is committed to engaging the community in all it does. In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

About Abbie Thomas

Independent singer-songwriter, Abbie Thomas, mixes pop melodies with soulful vocals and hints of R&B, Jazz, and a vibe from the songwriters of the 70's. Touring regionally from Michigan to Oklahoma to Nashville, Tennessee she has most recently opened for Laine Hardy, Girl Named Tom, and Cathy Richardson of Jefferson Starship.

She is a two-time singer-songwriting finalist at Michigan's Acorn Theater (2019 & 2022) where she earned a fan in judge and Grammy winner, Jim Peterik. She released her independent, self-funded debut album, "Who I Am", in June of 2021, in connection with a series of music videos. The standout video, "Fireflies" earned her a Hollywood Music in Media Independent nomination in 2021, as well as a cluster of film festival selections and awards. She is currently nominated for 4 Josie Music Awards, "the Grammy's for independent artists", for Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year for "Dirty Little Things", Artist of the Year, and earned a Songwriter Achievement award for an unreleased track, "Lucky Penny". The awards show takes place at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in October of 2023.

Her first self-produced project, the "Dirty Little Things" EP, was released May 13, 2022, in connection with a 130+ tour date schedule in 2022. While actively touring in Indiana & Michigan in 2023, she is also writing arrangements for the Elkhart, Indiana Symphony Orchestra, and for the South Bend Symphony String Quartet. New music is planned to be released in the second half of 2023.

About Juke

Juke is a live music technology company founded in South Bend. Juke takes the passive, live event and transforms it into a fully integrated, interactive experience - allowing the fan to have a voice in the show. Juke helps fans and venues alike by offering a streamlined platform for event promotion and discovery. One of Juke's key initiatives is partnering with local stakeholders across the region to turn South Bend into a Music Town.