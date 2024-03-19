Relive The Best Of The 1980s With The South Bend Symphony in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to journey back in time to the era of big hair, neon lights, and iconic melodies as the South Bend Symphony Orchestra presents a concert paying homage to the unforgettable hits of the 1980s. Join us on Saturday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m., at the Morris Performing Arts Center, for Back to the 80's to experience the magic with GRAMMY-nominated Alastair Willis conducting. The Symphony joins forces with Brie Cassil, Paul Loren, and Colin Smith, lead vocalists who will bring your favorite songs to life, with Jacob Navarro on drums, and Oscar Rodriguez on guitar.

Music Director Alastair Willis shares his excitement for the show, "I grew up in the 80s, which is when I started discovering all kinds of music (not just classical). Every single song on this program brings back fantastic memories of my childhood!"

Produced and arranged by the acclaimed Jeff Tyzik, this unique concert will feature symphonic adaptations of some of the most beloved songs of the 1980s from artists like Elton John, Billy Joel, Phil Collins, and many more! From the infectious energy of Huey Lewis and the News' "The Power of Love," and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," to the timeless romance of "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper, the concert promises to delight fans of all ages with its diverse selection of hits.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks Indiana Trust Wealth Management for supporting the Indiana Trust Pops Series and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka for being a distinguished Artistic Sponsor of the 2023-24 Season, reflecting their commitment to fostering artistic excellence and enriching the community through exceptional musical experiences. An additional thank you to Foegley Landscape for their support of the Back to the 80s concert!

TICKETS start at $19!

ONLINE - www.morriscenter.org/upcoming-events or www.southbendsymphony.org

PHONE - Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office 574-235-9190

(10 am - 4 pm, Tuesday - Wednesday

10 am - 5:30 pm, Thursday - Friday)

IN-PERSON - Visit the Morris Box Office (211 N. Michigan St., South Bend) during the times listed above or two hours before any performance or stop by the Symphony Office (127 N. Michigan St., South Bend) between 10 am - 4 pm, Tuesday - Wednesday and

10 am - 5:30 pm, Thursday - Friday.

To VIEW the 2023-24 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org

Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.

For questions or media appearances, please contact Sarah Perschbacher, sperschbacher@southbendsymphony.org or 574-230-4875

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.