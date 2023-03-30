Meet The Magic Behind MR. CONFIDENTIAL at Sugarcreek Winery In Carmel

Meet the magic behind the WORLD PREMIERE of Mr. Confidential, presented this month by Actors Theatre of Indiana! Samuel Garza Bernstein, David Snyder and Willem Devries will share their vision and journey with you.

On Monday Evening, April 10, from 7 to 9 pm. Enjoy a glass of wine while you meet the artists at Sugar Creek Winery, 1111 West Main Street in Carmel. Tickets to this event are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/mrconfidential-meet-the-magic-behind-the-show-tickets-594104120417

The book and lyrics for Mr. Confidential are by Samuel Garza Bernstein, who is also directing the musical. Music and Orchestrations are by David Snyder. Choreographer is Willem Devries.

Samuel Garza Bernstein , screenwriter, author and playwright, looks for the tragedy in comedy and vice versa. Most recently he was the Co-Showrunner and Co-Executive Producer of the third season of 6-time Emmy Award-winning After Forever, dropping Spring 2023 on Amazon. Now he is preparing to direct the stage musical adaptation of his book Mr. Confidential at Actors Theatre of Indiana, opening April 28. He is also facing two book deadlines later this year, with books on Joan Crawford and Cesar Romero . His pilot for The Secret World of Danny Lopez was a drama winner at the New York Film Awards and a Content London International Drama Summit nominee for Best Pilot Script.

He won Best Screenplay at the London Independent Film Awards for Elephant & Castle and a G.L.A.A.D. nomination for the Showtime film Bobbie's Girl, which also garnered its star Bernadette Peters an Emmy nomination.

With composer David Snyder he first adapted his non-fiction book Mr. Confidential as a stage musical, developing it at the New York Musical Theatre Festival. His life and writing reflect the wild intersections of modern life. He was born to an undocumented Mexican mother who passed as white, using a fake name; and a psychotic Jewish father who allegedly sold arms to the Palestinians in Egypt, where his family lived for a year when he was a kid. They traveled all over the world-occasionally on the lam-and lived in Cairo, Honolulu, Austin, Phoenix, New York, Los Angeles, and Ft. Collins, Colorado.

Samuel started his career as an actor and singer, most notably performing in several productions of "Evita" as Eva's first conquest, the tango singer "Magaldi." He also serves as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for trans foster children. He and husband Ronald Shore have been together for over 27 years. They are currently the hostages of three incorrigible dachshunds.

David Snyder is the composer, orchestrator, and music supervisor for Mr. Confidential. David's multifaceted career has taken him from the scoring stages of Hollywood to Carnegie Hall, where he served as principal pianist and arranger for the New York Pops for several years. His theatre credits include Forever Plaid, on which he served as musical director for the original New York cast for the final part of their initial run in Los Angeles. His long-standing association with Plaid creator Stuart Ross led to David's involvement with its Christmas-themed sequel, "Plaid Tidings," for which he was nominated for a Los Angeles Ovation Award for musical direction. He then contributed musical direction, music supervision, and orchestrations to the film version of Forever Plaid.

Other shows David has conducted or played include Pirates!, Kiss Me Kate, Into The Woods, The Goodbye Girl, Oklahoma! and more. He has contributed orchestrations to several new musicals, as well.

He has served as a musical director, conductor, and arranger for Tony Award winners Christine Ebersole and Nell Carter, and has worked as accompanist with show business legends such as Carol Channing, Debbie Reynolds, Barry Manilow, John Raitt, Nanette Fabray, and Jason Alexander. Other notable adventures include vocal coaching Sarah Michelle Gellar and recording her singing tracks for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, writing a TV Theme Medley for Clay Aiken, and accompanying Francis Ford Coppola as he pitched a new movie musical to Hollywood studios.

David has become familiar to U.S. symphony audiences as orchestrator and host of "Here to Stay: The Gershwin Experience," and has guest conducted the show, featuring Grammy Award-Winning soprano Sylvia McNair, with the orchestras of Naples, Des Moines, and Chattanooga.

Willem De Vries is a choreographer, teacher, and Champion Ballroom Dancer whose work has been seen on television, film and on theatrical stages world wide. He was featured on So You Think You Can Dance, was the choreographer for Season 1 of Shonda Rhimes' ABC show The Catch, he appeared on Season 3 of Kevin Hart's show What the Fit and has worked on the Dance/Choreography side of animated feature films including Dreamworks' Puss in Boots, Madagascar 3, and the 2019 animated feature The Addams Family.

He is a Los Angeles Ovation Award nominee for his work in the Ovation Award-Winning show Fascinating Rhythms starring Melissa Manchester at the Rubicon Theatre and he has worked extensively over the years as a guest performer, instructor, and guest choreographer with Disney Cruise Lines.

Willem also has direct experience in the world of celebrity gossip that Confidential Magazine helped create: He was part of the original team that launched TMZ.com. As the sole founding member based on the East Coast he served as Reporter/Producer and as one of the only two original Camera Operators in the company and he worked with TMZ through the launch of the hit TV show TMZ on TV, growing its New York office until, after three years, he left to make his return to dance full time.