LES MISERABLES, THE CHER SHOW & More Set for 24-25 Broadway in South Bend Season

The 24–25 Season for the Morris Performing Arts Center has been revealed! The BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: THE CHER SHOW, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, CHICAGO, AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS and LES MISÉRABLES. The 24–25 Season will also include R.E.S.P.E.C.T. as an Add-On.

“We love the excitement surrounding our Broadway Season Announcement in South Bend and we are delighted with the strong programming for 24–25. Starting with the return engagements of two Tony Award-winning productions, CHICAGO and LES MISÉRABLES, Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical, AIN’T TOO PROUD, and the wacky musical comedy based on characters from the television sitcom and movie, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, this Season will offer something for both current and new fans of Broadway,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “We are also excited to announce the third year of our Staging the Future mission providing access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInSouthBend.com. For priority offers, updates, and news, please join our email list at BroadwayInSouthBend.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

THE CHER SHOW

Feb. 21–23, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center



Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture-breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

March 14–16, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (SEASON ADD-ON)

March 26, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.



The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more. You’ll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation.

CHICAGO

April 4–6, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst

a media frenzy.

Broadway’s longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®, we’re just getting started.



Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO!

We’re hotter than ever.

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

May 16–18, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.



Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

LES MISÉRABLES

Aug. 5–10, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org and the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

