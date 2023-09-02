Join Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinstein's Next Day Show

Fans of Jazz and Melinda DeRocker and her Jazz Trio are being offered two incredible opportunities.

On Saturday, September 16, audiences are invited to join Jazz It Up! Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class! This will take place at The Cat in Carmel at 254 Veterans Way. The cost is a mere $20. Join Melinda DeRocker and get ready to learn from an epic jazz trio straight from the heart of NYC as they take you on a musical journey.

The Trio: Tom Jennings –Pianist - hailed by the Boston Globe as a “highly attuned pianist,” Tom Jennings has performed with artists from a wide array of genres. Gregory M Jones - Upright, and Electric Bassist- hails from Boston. Studied at New England Conservatory of Music. Can be seen and heard in seasons 4 and 5 of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." Jeff Ciampa - Contemporary Jazz Guitarist - has recorded and toured with some of the most demanding practitioners, including Harry Belafonte, Jon Lucien, Dave Matthews, Mark Egan, Bill Evans, Al MacDowell, Ornette Coleman, Lew Solof, Pete Levin, Tony Levin, Lenny White, just to name a few. His fluid melodic style, steeped in the jazz tradition, continues to inspire fellow musicians and listeners worldwide.

Prepare to be blown away by the incredible talent of the Trio as they bring their unique style and expertise to the stage.

Tickets are available at Eventbright. Click here for ticket information.

After joining the Master Class, you can then purchase tickets for the Sunday, September 17 show featuring DeRocker and The Trio at a 25% discount. This 7:30 pm show is at Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael where they will be performing fresh arrangements of timeless standards from the Great American Songbook.

To get tickets for DeRocker's show at Feinstein's, visit the link below. Enter code MASTERCLASS25 to receive your discount on the Feinstein's show.

DeRocker grew up in the deep South, just 90 miles from New Orleans jazz and 200 miles from Mississippi Delta blues. Her parents exposed her to Big Band music, Broadway show tunes and classical music, and in the Southern culture and church she discovered gospel, country and bluegrass.

While her peers were tuned into the latest pop and rock bands, she was listening to Barbara Streisand, Glen Campbell and Peter, Paul and Mary. She enjoyed Broadway musicals and going to New Orleans to hear jazz. She also began to delve into the standards genre, learning many of the songs from her mother who played piano.

Fast forward past two degrees in music - conducting and voice - and lots of church solos, DeRocker performed in a national tour of The King and I, which led her to New York. More regional musical theatre, from Colorado to New Hampshire, followed.

Her first album, a CD of standards from the Great American Songbook, is titled I'll Be Seeing You, and utilizes New York-based jazz musicians. DeRocker also has a Christmas album - Christmas Time Is Here. Both albums are notable for unique and fresh arrangements of familiar songs.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.