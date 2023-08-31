Join Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinstein's Next Day Show

Fans of Jazz and Melinda DeRocker and her Jazz Trio are being offered two incredible opportunities.

On Saturday, September 16, you’re invited to join Jazz It Up! Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class! This will take place at The Cat in Carmel at 254 Veterans Way. The cost is a mere $20. Join Melinda DeRocker and get ready to learn from an epic jazz trio straight from the heart of NYC as they take you on a musical journey.

The Trio: Tom Jennings –Pianist - hailed by the Boston Globe as a “highly attuned pianist,” Tom Jennings has performed with artists from a wide array of genres. Gregory M Jones - Upright, and Electric Bassist- hails from Boston. Studied at New England Conservatory of Music. Can be seen and heard in seasons 4 and 5 of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." Jeff Ciampa - Contemporary Jazz Guitarist - has recorded and toured with some of the most demanding practitioners, including Harry Belafonte, Jon Lucien, Dave Matthews, Mark Egan, Bill Evans, Al MacDowell, Ornette Coleman, Lew Solof, Pete Levin, Tony Levin, Lenny White, just to name a few. His fluid melodic style, steeped in the jazz tradition, continues to inspire fellow musicians and listeners worldwide.

You’ll be blown away by the incredible talent of the Trio as they bring their unique style and expertise to the stage. Whether you're a jazz enthusiast or just love good music, this is an event you don't want to miss! So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of toe-tapping rhythms and soulful melodies.

Tickets are available at Eventbright. Click here for ticket information.