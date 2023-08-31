Join Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class, Save On Feinstein's Next Day Show

On Saturday, September 16, you’re invited to join Jazz It Up! Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class!
POPULAR
Fans of Jazz and Melinda DeRocker and her Jazz Trio are being offered two incredible opportunities.
On Saturday, September 16, you’re invited to join Jazz It Up! Melinda DeRocker's NYC Jazz Trio Master Class! This will take place at The Cat in Carmel at 254 Veterans Way. The cost is a mere $20. Join Melinda DeRocker and get ready to learn from an epic jazz trio straight from the heart of NYC as they take you on a musical journey.
The Trio: Tom Jennings –Pianist - hailed by the Boston Globe as a “highly attuned pianist,” Tom Jennings has performed with artists from a wide array of genres. Gregory M Jones - Upright, and Electric Bassist- hails from Boston. Studied at New England Conservatory of Music. Can be seen and heard in seasons 4 and 5 of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." Jeff Ciampa - Contemporary Jazz Guitarist - has recorded and toured with some of the most demanding practitioners, including Harry Belafonte, Jon Lucien, Dave Matthews, Mark Egan, Bill Evans, Al MacDowell, Ornette Coleman, Lew Solof, Pete Levin, Tony Levin, Lenny White, just to name a few. His fluid melodic style, steeped in the jazz tradition, continues to inspire fellow musicians and listeners worldwide.
You’ll be blown away by the incredible talent of the Trio as they bring their unique style and expertise to the stage. Whether you're a jazz enthusiast or just love good music, this is an event you don't want to miss! So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of toe-tapping rhythms and soulful melodies.
Tickets are available at Eventbright. Click here for ticket information.
After joining the Master Class, you can then purchase tickets for the Sunday, September 17 show featuring DeRocker and The Trio at a 25% discount. This 7:30 pm show is at Feinstein’s at The Hotel Carmichael where they will be performing fresh arrangements of timeless standards from the Great American Songbook.
To get tickets for DeRocker’s show at Feinstein’s, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/melinda-derocker-and-her-jazz-trio-tickets-667648032237?aff=ebdsoporgprofile. Enter code MASTERCLASS25 to receive your discount on the Feinstein’s show.
DeRocker grew up in the deep South, just 90 miles from New Orleans jazz and 200 miles from Mississippi Delta blues. Her parents exposed her to Big Band music, Broadway show tunes and classical music, and in the Southern culture and church she discovered gospel, country and bluegrass.
While her peers were tuned into the latest pop and rock bands, she was listening to Barbara Streisand, Glen Campbell and Peter, Paul and Mary. She enjoyed Broadway musicals and going to New Orleans to hear jazz. She also began to delve into the standards genre, learning many of the songs from her mother who played piano.
Fast forward past two degrees in music - conducting and voice - and lots of church solos, DeRocker performed in a national tour of The King and I, which led her to New York. More regional musical theatre, from Colorado to New Hampshire, followed.
Her first album, a CD of standards from the Great American Songbook, is titled I'll Be Seeing You, and utilizes New York-based jazz musicians. DeRocker also has a Christmas album - Christmas Time Is Here. Both albums are notable for unique and fresh arrangements of familiar songs.
Visit www.feinsteinshc.com/ to learn about this and other shows. Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.
Videos
|Little Shop of Horrors
Memorial Opera House (10/05-10/22)
|The Color Purple
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (2/09-2/18)
|Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
|Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
|Shrek The Musical
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (11/04-11/19)
|Jersey Boys
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (5/04-5/19)
|I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (9/09-9/17)
|Six Degrees of Separation
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (3/15-3/24)
|henrypaullroy
henrypaullroy (8/05-11/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You