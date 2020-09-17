Greenfield-Central Drama Will Present Virtual Night of One-Acts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Performances take place on September 19 and 20.

Greenfield-Central Drama will present A Night of One-Acts on September 19 and 20.

This virtual show is a compilation of three one-act plays directed and edited by GC upperclassmen.

A Cocktail Party unveils murderous secrets within a seemingly harmless get-together. 10 Ways to Survive the End of the World prepares us for the world's end through hilarious tips.

Artistic Inspiration shows humorous struggles of writing a good play through demonstrations of bad plays.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://gcscdrama.weebly.com/tickets.html.

