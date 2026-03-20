GREASE to be Presented at Summer Stock Stage in June 2026

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Summer Stock Stage has revealed the cast for Grease, running June 3-7, 2026 at the Schrott Center for the Arts on the campus of Butler University.

The production will star Summer Stock Stage alum Olivia Broadwater as Sandy, returning to the company after appearing in Urinetown (2018), Godspell (2021), and Fugitive Songs (2022). Broadwater recently completed more than a year as a Main Vocalist at Hong Kong Disneyland, where she performed as Elsa, Rapunzel, and Ariel.

Joining Broadwater is Mabry Scott Smith as Danny Zuko, alongside Bryant Cobb as Kenickie, Erin Lambertson as Rizzo, Sophia Dotson as Frenchy, Clairey Huffman as Jan, Kha'lea Wainwright as Marty, Aleksei Kozlovski as Sonny, Rayon Lim as Doody, Cajani Hurd as Roger, Nina Abel as Patty Simcox, JT Smith as Eugene, Brianna Gutierrez-Diaz as Cha-Cha, Kana'i Nakata as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Paige Murray as Miss Lynch, and ensemble members Sam Hulka, Sofia Warren Fitzgerald, Jacob Richardson, and Anna Seitz.

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, Grease celebrates the energy, style, and rock 'n' roll spirit of the 1950s. Set at Rydell High, the show follows the summer romance of Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski as they navigate friendship, identity, and teenage rebellion alongside the Pink Ladies and Burger Palace Boys. Featuring unforgettable songs including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want," the musical remains a high-octane celebration of youth and nostalgia.

The creative team for Grease includes director and choreographer Audra Bryant, music director Cameron Tragesser, scenic designer David Orr, Costume Designer Allison Jones, lighting designer Michael Moffatt, properties designer Kristin Boyd, sound designer Zach Rosing, intimacy director Claire Wilcher, stage manager Nina Ludwick, and assistant stage manager Isabella Garza.

Individual tickets for Grease go on sale April 1. Audiences can also purchase Flex Passes now, which include four discounted tickets that can be used for any production in the Summer Stock Stage season.