Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael Reveals Lineup of Events For January

Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel offers a bit of something for everyone during the month of January. Experience The Life and Loves of a Broadway Baby with Melissa Errico, a Tony Bennett tribute with Don Farrell and a Billy Joel tribute with Eric Baker. In addition, Paul Hughes shares his Jazz and Swing Music while CRUSH presents you with the sound of Bon Jovi.

Check out the lineup below!

Friday, January 5, Melissa Errico takes the stage with jazz pianist Tedd Firth for her new show THE LIFE AND LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY.

Errico sets her own life to the Broadway songs that she has sung and owned and offers both a sensational set of beloved standards and a series of witty and sometimes wicked stories about an ingenue's life passed on the Great White Way. A sexy, sublime study of American songs, ranging from Cole Porter to Harold Arlen, Lerner & Loewe to Taylor Swift, with a substantial peek at Errico's upcoming Sondheim album due February 16, 2024 with songs like “Everybody Says Don't,” “Take Me to the World” and “Being Alive.”

Because of You

Also coming in January will be BECAUSE OF YOU: A Tribute to Tony Bennett. Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet celebrate the last of the legends and a man dubbed "Best singer in the business" by the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra on Saturday, January 13.

Paul Hughes

Friday, January 19, Feinstein's presents Paul Hughes. Hughes has a passion for Jazz and Swing music where he channels the style and poise in the greats of the genre: Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, and Nat King Cole.

CRUSH Bon Jovi Experience

CRUSH Bon Jovi Experience takes place Saturday, January 20. Crush is led by front man and lead singer Doug Shepard, who strongly resembles Jon Bon Jovi and captures not only Jon's look but also his energetic showmanship! On lead guitar, Andrew “Drew” Goodpaster plays all of the signature Richie Sambora riffs. The heart and backbeat of the group is Brian Barchman on drums. Completing the lineup, Robin Altmeyer on bass along with Chip McGurer on keys, and Anna Martinez Shepard on backing vocals, violin, and percussion, help to fill out the legendary sound of Bon Jovi!

The Piano Man: A Billy Joel Tribute

On Saturday, January 27, Eric Baker & Friends Present: The Piano Man: A Billy Joel Tribute. A night of songs and stories highlighting hits and deep tracks of the piano man, Billy Joel, this full band show will feature tunes you'll sing along to, and maybe even a few you haven't heard in years!

In addition to these shows, Feinstein's presents its regular monthly events including DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies. This magic and mind reading show, hosted by magician David Ranalli, is Thursday, January 25. On Sunday, January 21is DRAG ME TO BRUNCH at 11 am. This QUEEN-tastic brunch is hosted by Pat Yo' Weave who will take the stage and strut her stuff along with her fellow Queens.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

