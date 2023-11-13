Dueling Pianos, Tributes to Johnny Cash and Journey, and More Come to Feinstein's in Carmel

You'll enjoy the journey with the folks at Feinstein's over the next couple of weeks with the return of dueling pianos, tributes to Johnny Cash and Journey, the moving musical memories of a man and his father, a little magic thrown in the middle, and to wrap it all up, a visit from Jolly St. Nick!

Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list? Here's your chance!

On Wednesday, November 15, Brittany Brumfield presents Baby Grand Dueling Pianos. Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! YOU pick the song, artist, genre and era - WE play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family! Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town - Come out to sing along, laugh along, and maybe even get on stage! This event features cabaret seating, so bring a table of your friends, or plan to make new friends with others who may be seated with you.

That train's rollin' round the bend right onto Feinstein's stage on Thursday, November 16 as Johnny Folsom 4 – Tribute to Johnny Cash band takes the stage for a 7:30 pm show. From “A Boy Named Sue” to “Ring of Fire”, the Johnny Folsom 4 pays tribute to the legendary Man in Black.

Lead singer David Burney brings a lilting southern baritone to Cash's classic songs which hits the mark well enough that you will wonder if Johnny, himself, is in the building. John Fussell more than meets the challenge of filling in for Luther and Carl Perkins on those classic guitar licks. And Steve Eisenstadt (bass) and Randy Benefield (drums) provide the hallmark, train-like driving rhythm the whole world loves. True to Mr. Cash's poetic spirit, JF4 promises an honest and entertaining performance for fans of all ages.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. Show is from 6:30 to 8:30. This show features Cabaret seating. Get your tickets at Click Here.

Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm is “Letters from My Father” with Broadway's own Matthew Scott. The period of crisis and rebirth that can arrive at age 33 is often called the Jesus Year. For Matthew Scott‘s father, it manifested in a sinking feeling that he might not live to see his four young sons grow up. So, he began writing them a letter — life lessons ranging from sex to communication to spirituality — that was found after his death, when Scott was only 13. For Scott, the letter became a cherished guide to growing up while he navigated intimate relationships, his professional career, his challenges with anxiety, and the early years of fatherhood to two sons of his own.

Scott, who has by then taken Broadway by storm in a string of hits that include Sondheim on Sondheim, Jersey Boys and An American in Paris — has woven his father‘s letter, anecdotes from his own life and a collection of classic pop and Broadway songs (from Paul McCartney and Billy Joel to William Finn and Stephen Sondheim) into a moving and rousing one-man show with direction by Joe Calarco and music direction by Vadim Feichtner.

Wednesday, November 22, at 7:30 pm is the return of Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends. Ryan is an Emmy-nominated host of central Indiana's most watched lifestyle show Indy Now on FOX 59, alumnus of the world-renowned vocal group Straight No Chaser, and a Hoosier singer-songwriter who has shared the stage and studio with such artists as The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles, Jon McLaughlin, Take 6, and more.

He is proud to bring his songs, stories, and humor to Feinstein's. The show sold out last time Ryan was at Feinstein's, so get your tickets today.

‘Be Good to Yourself' and head to Feinstein's on Saturday, November 25 for a 7:30 show featuring E5C4P3 - known today as the original and best Journey tribute band to ever exist. E5C4P3 was formed in June of 1993. For the past 30 years they have paid tribute to one of rock history's most beloved bands performing for hundreds of thousands of fans. The band covers the music with a note-for-note accuracy that is second to none and performs each show with the high-energy excitement of a real Journey concert as well as visually recreating the essence of early 80's Journey! Focusing on the 'Steve Perry era', E5C4P3 covers all the hits from 'Lights' and 'Wheel In The Sky' to 'Separate Ways' including occasional surprises for all the die-hard Journey fans.

Do you enjoy sleight of hand, witty banter and mysteries of the mind? Then you'll love DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic and Lies on Thursday, November 30. This show starts at 7:30 pm and is for anyone over 10 years of age. It is a magic and mind reading show, hosted by magician David Ranalli.

David creates an unforgettable evening. Guests are invited into an intimate, industrial space where surprises lurk in every corner.

Perfect as a date night, group event, and for the hardcore magic fan.

Meet Jolly Saint Nick for breakfast on Saturday, December 2 beginning at 8 am and continuing throughout the morning (visit the website to check out available times). Breakfast With Santa allows you and your little ones to make holiday memories at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. Enjoy a holiday breakfast which includes an appetizer for the table (1 per 4 people), personal choice of one entrée, and one dessert for the table, plus pictures with Santa — included in the ticket price. There will be alcoholic beverages available for purchase during the event. Also, there will be a live singer crooning Christmas classics while children are escorted onto the stage to take a picture with jolly St. Nick!

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.