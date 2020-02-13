Derby Dinner Playhouse Presents A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Derby Dinner Playhouse will open the musical A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD on February 22, 2020 as part of their Children's Musical Theatre Series. Public performances run February 22, 29, March 7, 14, 16, 21, & 28, 2020. For ticket information please call 812-288-8281 or visit www.derbydinner.com.

Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding, and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in their differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make-believe, and all charm, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD tells the story of a friendship that endures, weathering all seasons. Featuring a jazzy, upbeat score, this enchanting musical is perfect for the whole family.

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD is based on the best-selling children's book written by Arnold Lobel. The book and lyrics were written by Willie Reale with music by Robert Reale. Derby Dinner's production of A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD is under the direction of Tina Jo Wallace. The cast will include Cary Wiger as Frog and Bill Hanna as Toad, along with Andrea Diggs, Sally Scott and Chris Bryant.

All public performances of A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD are on Saturdays with Breakfast at 9:00am and Lunch at 12:00pm. A dinner performance has been added on Monday - March 16 at 5:45pm. All performances feature a kid friendly menu. This production is most suitable for ages 3 - 12.





