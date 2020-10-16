DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Presents IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE

The radio production from October 13 through November 8.

DeBartolo Performing Arts Center is one of the theatres across the country presenting It Can't Happen Here.

The radio production from October 13 through November 8 at http://bit.ly/ICHH20. The intent of the project is to encourage dialogue and motivate citizens to exercise their civic power and vote.

Written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, Lewis' darkly satirical It Can't Happen Here follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. In 2016, Berkeley Rep unveiled a new stage adaptation of Lewis' prescient novel, one week after that production ended, the presidential election roiled our nation. Now, Berkeley Rep reprises that production with the same director, but this time as a radio play in four episodes, just in time for the 2020 presidential election. We're delighted to welcome back much of the original cast including David Kelly as the candidate Buzz Windrip, and to have Academy Award nominee David Strathairn join us as the liberal protagonist Doremus Jessup.

The audio drama is being offered free across the country.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You