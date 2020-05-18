Civic Theatre's 2020-2021 Season Announcement

Civic Theatre announces its 106th Season, opening October 2, 2020, sponsored by REI Real Estate Services. While there may be changes to the usual experience at Civic Theatre, every precaution will be taken to keep patrons safe, and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the State of Indiana, and the Center for the Performing Arts.

Opening Civic's 2020-2021 Season on October 2, 2020, is a story inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl. The Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards.

December 4-26, 2020, Civic brings back its most successful holiday show ever, Elf the Musical. With unprecedented popularity, it's a perfect fit with the holiday atmosphere at the theatre the surrounding areas.

Civic's play selections are, a new adaptation for a new generation of The Diary of Anne Frank, February 5-20, and Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of A Few Good Men, presented in the Studio Theater in March. Concluding the mainstage offerings, April 30-May 15, 2021 is the musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Color Purple.

Civic's Executive Artistic Director, Michael Lasley said, "We're pleased to be able to include the shows that we lost to worldwide pandemic in the new season. Our staff and volunteers put their time and talent on the line and it's important to be able to reward that commitment. We're committed to the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons. We will be working through the next few months to implement solutions that will allow for everyone to come home to Civic and safely enjoy live performances again."

Civic's Children's Theatre selections during the 2020-2021 season are sure to be a hit. Back for more antics in February 2020, it's Dr. Seuss'S THE CAT IN THE HAT. In summer 2021, winter is coming with DISNEY'S FROZEN JR., and Civic's Young Artists Program brings SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER to the stage, with original Broadway choreography by Anne Beck.

Inclusive performances will be available for several of the productions.

Subscriptions for Civic's 2020-2021 Season will go on sale this summer. Please visit civictheatre.org and Civic's social media pages for updates on subscription and singe ticket on-sale dates.

About the shows:

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL



Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. (MTI)

ELF THE MUSICAL

Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf the Musical features songs by Tony Award nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear. (MTI)

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence-their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. Each day of these two dark years, Anne's voice shines through: "When I write I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I've never met. I want to go on living even after my death!" This is a new adaptation for a new generation. (DPS)

A FEW GOOD MEN

This Broadway hit about the trial of two Marines for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay sizzles on stage. The Navy lawyer, a callow young man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial. (Samuel French)

THE COLOR PURPLE



This musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story.

With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music, and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. It premiered at The Alliance Theatre Company in Atlanta, Georgia and opened on Broadway on November 1, 2005, where it was nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The London off-West End production moved to Broadway in 2015, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. (TRW)

For more information about Civic's lineup of shows, when tickets will go on sale, and other updates about Civic's programs and performances, please visit civictheatre.org.

