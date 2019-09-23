Celebrate Fall Harvest Days At Amish Acres In Nappanee!

Fall Harvest Days at Amish Acres on U.S. 6 in Nappanee, Indiana, will be celebrated Autumn weekends beginning September 21 - October 27. Amish Acres brings the excitement of the harvest to the farm with demonstrations of apple butter boiling and cider pressing, kids' games and free pumpkins (with wagon ride purchase), plus wagon rides to the pumpkin patch on Saturdays and Sundays.

In a September feature article posted on ForbesTraveler.com titled "American's Best Cider Mills," Laura Kath compiled her list of the 10 best cider mills in America. The Kuhns Cider & Grist Mill at Amish Acres in Nappanee, Indiana was joined by nine other unique apple cider mills from Vermont to Kansas to San Luis Obispo, California.

The apple cider mill sits by the county road where almost a century ago neighboring farmers would bring wagon loads of apples to be pressed into sweet cider, collected in wooden kegs and loaded back on the waiting horse drawn wagons. Old timers remember riding atop the loads of apples as young boys. They would line up early in the fall mornings when cider was being pressed. The wooden press, operated by belts and line shaft with a steam engine had the capacity to press over 3,000 gallons of cider during a day. The old mill has been restored and now is operating until the frost ends the season. When visitors stroll from the mill to the fire pit, they'll learn the process and ingredients old-timers used to boil apple butter in the copper kettle.

The orchard is full of the seasonal pecks of apples, bright blooming mums, squash, ornamental gourds, Indian corn, and bittersweet. Life size scarecrows line the lanes and courtyard, many entered in the annual Scarecrow Contest. Visitors will make a brief stop to choose a free souvenir pumpkin when they are on the farm wagon ride; a favorite for children! Pin the tail on the donkey, corn cob throw, and marshmallow roasting, are also included with the purchase of the wagon ride to the pumpkin patch.

The historic farm hosts educational field trips for school groups from near and far week days. The students learn these nearly forgotten crafts, eat a hearty Little Threshers Dinner, and experience live performances of "Anne of Green Gables" in The Round Barn Theatre.

The farm's log cabin shops are filled with handmade apple treats, locally made apple cider. The Soda and Fudge Shop features caramel apples and pumpkin fudge, among hundreds of other Fall Treats. A Fall Lunch Menu is served on Saturday from 11am-2pm featuring festive fall favorites including Turkey Cranberry Panini's, Pulled Pork BBQ topped with Cole Slaw, and Beef Stew served in a Hearth Bread Bowl. Sunday's Threshers Dinner Buffet is available from 11am-5 pm and features Fall Desserts including pumpkin pie, apple dumplings, and homemade pies.

For more information, call 800-800-4942 or visit amishacres.com.





