Cast Set For ROUTE 66 at Actors Theatre of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana announces the cast for the upcoming production of Route 66 which will be performed February 2 -18 at the Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. ATI co-founder Cynthia Collins will direct and choreograph the musical. Take a dollop of Grease, mix in some Pump Boys and Dinettes and add a generous dose of Forever Plaid and you’ve got the high-octane fun of Route 66. Beginning with the sounds of 1950s Chicago and traveling along the ‘Main Street of America’ to the California coast with the surf music of the 1960s, this exciting musical revue features 34 of the greatest ‘Rock ‘n’ Road’ hits of the 20th century. And four amazing ATI veterans will be helping you ‘get your kicks’ as they perform songs such as “Dead Man’s Curve,” “King of the Road,” “Six Days on the Road,” “Little GTO,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and many more.

Brett Mutter’s last role with ATI was as the winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, William Barfeéback, in 2018. Originally from Dayton, OH, he studied Musical Theatre at Bowling Green State University. After living in both Chicago and NYC, Spelling Bee was his first exposure to Indianapolis. Since, he has made Indy his home base, having performed in a dozen shows with Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, including Escape to Margaritaville, 42nd Street, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Some other favorite regional credits include: The Music Man (Circa 21), Ripcord (Sierra Rep), Into the Breeches (Saint Michael’sPlayhouse), Forever Plaid (Round Barn) and Sweeney Todd (Cumberland County Playhouse).

Craig Underwood appeared at ATI in Route 66 back in 2012 and Sweeney Todd in 2015. He also participated in the ATI LabSeries reading of The Liars Bench in 2023. A proud graduate of Ball State University Theatre and Dance, he now calls NYC home. Some past favorite roles include Hair (Margaret Mead), Into the Woods (Baker), Guys and Dolls (Nicely Nicely) and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Big Bopper).

Eric Olson has performed for ATI in Violet, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Cabaret. Theatre credits include: First National Tour of Ragtime, Off-Broadway and regional theatres across America and Europe, including Goodspeed Opera House, Trinity Repertory Company, Sacramento Music Circus, The Kennedy Center, American Stage, The Link Theatre Company, Gateway Playhouse, Theatre by the Sea, The Garry Marshall (Falcon)Theatre, Disney’s Hyperion, Eclipse, Phoenix Theatre, Constellation Stage & Screen and many more. Favorite appearances include Ada and the Engine (Charles Babbage), Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson (Andrew Jackson), The Sound of Music (Captain VonTrapp), Peter and the Starcatcher (Black Stache), Fun Home (Bruce Bechdel), Macbeth (Macbeth), American Idiot (St. Jimmy), Evita (Che), West Side Story (Tony) and Avenue Q (Nicky/Bad Idea Bear). Film Credits include: Malum, Raising Helen, Rosie’s Rescue, Drive and River.

Kieran Danaan’s previous ATI appearance was in the 2023 World Premiere of Mr. Confidential. Off-Broadway: Happily Ever After. National Tour: A Christmas Carol. Regional: Theatre SilCo, The Barnstormers, Totem Pole Playhouse, Lauderhill PAC, George Street Playhouse, Texas Shakespeare, Notre Dame Shakespeare, Camden Shakespeare and Judson Theatre Company, among others. TV (selected): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Billions, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Blue Bloods, among others. Film: Chew, Dirty Laundry, Sounds of a Choice and Dougherty Row. Danaan is the host and creator of Beyond the Seas podcast (@beyondtheseaspod) found on Apple, Spotify and others. He has an MFA from the University of Alabama and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

ATI’s Co-Founder Emeritus Cynthia Collins will be directing and choreographing this production of Route 66. Collins received her BFA in Theatre from Ohio University. A proud member of Actors Equity Association since 1991, she has numerous regional, television and Off-Broadway credits as an actress. She has worked as a choreographer in several productions and currently teaches theater classes at Anderson University. A native of Livingston, N.J. and longtime resident of New York City, Cindy has resided in Carmel, IN since the founding of ATI in 2005.