Cast Set For ROUTE 66 at Actors Theatre of Indiana

Performances run February 2 -18 at the Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Cast Set For ROUTE 66 at Actors Theatre of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana announces the cast for the upcoming production of Route 66 which will be performed February 2 -18 at the Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. ATI co-founder Cynthia Collins will direct and choreograph the musical.

Take a dollop of Grease, mix in some Pump Boys and Dinettes and add a generous dose of Forever Plaid and you’ve got the high-octane fun of Route 66. Beginning with the sounds of 1950s Chicago and traveling along the ‘Main Street of America’ to the California coast with the surf music of the 1960s, this exciting musical revue features 34 of the greatest ‘Rock ‘n’ Road’ hits of the 20th century.

And four amazing ATI veterans will be helping you ‘get your kicks’ as they perform songs such as “Dead Man’s Curve,” “King of the Road,” “Six Days on the Road,” “Little GTO,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and many more.

Brett Mutter’s last role with ATI was as the winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, William Barfeéback, in 2018. Originally from Dayton, OH, he studied Musical Theatre at Bowling Green State University. After living in both Chicago and NYC, Spelling Bee was his first exposure to Indianapolis. Since, he has made Indy his home base, having performed in a dozen shows with Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, including Escape to Margaritaville, 42nd Street, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Some other favorite regional credits include: The Music Man (Circa 21), Ripcord (Sierra Rep), Into the Breeches (Saint Michael’sPlayhouse), Forever Plaid (Round Barn) and Sweeney Todd (Cumberland County Playhouse).

Craig Underwood appeared at ATI in Route 66 back in 2012 and Sweeney Todd in 2015. He also participated in the ATI LabSeries reading of The Liars Bench in 2023. A proud graduate of Ball State University Theatre and Dance, he now calls NYC home. Some past favorite roles include Hair (Margaret Mead), Into the Woods (Baker), Guys and Dolls (Nicely Nicely) and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Big Bopper).

Eric Olson has performed for ATI in Violet, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Cabaret.  Theatre credits include: First National Tour of Ragtime, Off-Broadway and regional theatres across America and Europe, including Goodspeed Opera House, Trinity Repertory Company, Sacramento Music Circus, The Kennedy Center, American Stage, The Link Theatre Company, Gateway Playhouse, Theatre by the Sea, The Garry Marshall (Falcon)Theatre, Disney’s Hyperion, Eclipse, Phoenix Theatre, Constellation Stage & Screen and many more.

Favorite appearances include Ada and the Engine (Charles Babbage), Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson (Andrew Jackson), The Sound of Music (Captain VonTrapp), Peter and the Starcatcher (Black Stache), Fun Home (Bruce Bechdel), Macbeth (Macbeth), American Idiot (St. Jimmy), Evita (Che), West Side Story (Tony) and Avenue Q (Nicky/Bad Idea Bear). Film Credits include: Malum, Raising Helen, Rosie’s Rescue, Drive and River.

Kieran Danaan’s previous ATI appearance was in the 2023 World Premiere of Mr. Confidential. Off-Broadway: Happily Ever After. National Tour: A Christmas Carol. Regional: Theatre SilCo, The Barnstormers, Totem Pole Playhouse, Lauderhill PAC, George Street Playhouse, Texas Shakespeare, Notre Dame Shakespeare, Camden Shakespeare and Judson Theatre Company, among others. TV (selected): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Billions, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Blue Bloods, among others. Film: Chew, Dirty Laundry, Sounds of a Choice and Dougherty Row. Danaan is the host and creator of Beyond the Seas podcast (@beyondtheseaspod) found on Apple, Spotify and others. He has an MFA from the University of Alabama and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

ATI’s Co-Founder Emeritus Cynthia Collins will be directing  and choreographing this production of Route 66.  Collins received her BFA in Theatre from Ohio University. A proud member of Actors Equity Association since 1991, she has numerous regional, television and Off-Broadway credits as an actress. She has worked as a choreographer in several productions and currently teaches theater classes at Anderson University. A native of Livingston, N.J. and longtime resident of New York City, Cindy has resided in Carmel, IN since the founding of ATI in 2005.

Route 66 was written and created by Roger Bean. Music Director is Brandon Vos. This toe-tapping, hand-clapping musical will be performed at The Studio Theatre at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. Get your tickets for this show by visiting atistage.org or by calling The Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317.843.3800.




RELATED STORIES - South Bend

1
South Bend Symphony Performs UNDER THE BIG TOP in March Photo
South Bend Symphony Performs UNDER THE BIG TOP in March

Indiana Trust Pops Series takes you 'Under the Big Top' to an unforgettable performance that will transport you to the magical world of Circus Flora.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in South Bend! Winners include South Bend Civic Theatre and more.

3
Discover Mahlers Symphony No. 5 with The South Bend Symphony On February 10  Photo
Discover Mahler's Symphony No. 5 with The South Bend Symphony On February 10 

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Alastair Willis present Discover Mahler's Symphony No. 5 on February 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

4
Feinsteins at The Hotel Carmichael Reveals Lineup of Events For January Photo
Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael Reveals Lineup of Events For January

Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel offers a bit of something for everyone during the month of January. Experience The Life and Loves of a Broadway Baby with Melissa Errico, a Tony Bennett tribute with Don Farrell and a Billy Joel tribute with Eric Baker. Learn more about the full lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set For ROUTE 66 at Actors Theatre of IndianaCast Set For ROUTE 66 at Actors Theatre of Indiana
South Bend Symphony Performs UNDER THE BIG TOP in MarchSouth Bend Symphony Performs UNDER THE BIG TOP in March
Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael Reveals Lineup of Events For JanuaryFeinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael Reveals Lineup of Events For January
Feinstein's to Present Craig A. Meyer - REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG – THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE on New Year's EveFeinstein's to Present Craig A. Meyer - REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG – THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE on New Year's Eve

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

South Bend SHOWS
Annie in South Bend Annie
Miller Auditorium (5/06-5/06)
My Fair Lady in South Bend My Fair Lady
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
Lips Together, Teeth Apart in South Bend Lips Together, Teeth Apart
Chicago Street Theatre (1/19-1/28)
Aladdin in South Bend Aladdin
Morris Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity) in South Bend Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)
Embassy Theatre (4/17-4/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird in South Bend To Kill a Mockingbird
DeVos Performance Hall (4/23-4/28)
Jersey Boys in South Bend Jersey Boys
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (5/04-5/19)
Come From Away in South Bend Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
The Red Velvet Cake War in South Bend The Red Velvet Cake War
Twin City Players (3/01-3/17)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in South Bend Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Embassy Theatre (4/13-4/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You