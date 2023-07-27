Carmel Jazz Fest To Feature Kids Zone With Mr. Daniel, 4 University Jazz Bands And The Great Dave Bennett

Kids can experience the joy of music with the newest addition to Carmel Jazz Fest: A Kids Zone at Carter Green for kids 12 and under (who are admitted for free) with the popular kids entertainer, Mr. Daniel. The Kids Zone will take place both days of the festival, August 11-12.

Carmel Jazz Fest has announced four university bands – IU, Ball State, Butler and the University of Indianapolis – will take over the Studio and Tarkington Theaters on August 12 to showcase local, emerging jazz artists, as well as, a special concert by their university professors.

More information on the Kids Zone and university performances is below, along with highlights from The Dave Bennett Quartet and a special video interview with Evelyn Champagne King and Freddie Fox, courtesy of Carmel Monthly Magazine.

The festival will feature more than 30 electrifying national and international acts, including Spyro Gyra (festival headliner), Evelyn “Champagne” King, Dave Bennett Quartet, Freddie Fox and Tim Cunningham. Festival passes will grant attendees access to multiple performances occurring at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Carmel — including Carmel Gazebo, the lawn at Carter Green, Midtown Plaza, The Tarkington Theater and Studio Theater.

Festival passes are on sale now. Friday pass: $29; Saturday pass: $39; Two-day pass: $54. You can add on Spyro Gyro tickets for their show at the Palladium starting at $25. Visit Click Here to order.

You can also purchase add-on experiences at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on August 11 and August 12. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813 to order. Kids (12 & under) are free. Carmel Jazz Fest is a family-friendly event and will include face painters and balloon sculptures.