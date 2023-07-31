Carmel International Arts Festival Reveals Musical Lineup For Fall Event

The Carmel International Arts Festival is set to return to the Carmel Arts & Design District Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 2023.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Art 4 Present To Present Tony-Winning Muiscal SPRING AWAKENING Photo 2 Art 4 Present To Present Tony-Winning Muiscal SPRING AWAKENING
Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival Premieres HAMLET 50/50, August 17 Photo 3 Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival Premieres HAMLET 50/50, August 17
Carmel Jazz Fest To Feature Kids Zone With Mr. Daniel, 4 University Jazz Bands And The Gre Photo 4 Carmel Jazz Fest To Feature Kids Zone With Mr. Daniel, 4 University Jazz Bands And The Great Dave Bennett

Carmel International Arts Festival Reveals Musical Lineup For Fall Event

Carmel International Arts Festival Reveals Musical Lineup For Fall Event

The Carmel International Arts Festival is set to return to the Carmel Arts & Design District Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 2023. As always, the art of music is a huge part of this annual festival. There will be multiple stages again this year, along with entertainment at ART ROCKS, the Saturday evening family celebration portion of the Arts Festival.

The musical lineup for the Main Stage of the Carmel International Arts Festival is set. Saturday will include The Hippie Dream, Tim Brickley and the Bleeding Hearts and Tim Wright. Entertainment will continue into the evening with the Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra.

Saturday evening beginning at 7:30 pm will be ART ROCKS. This is a family-friendly event for the whole community! Co-hosted by the Carmel International Arts Festival and Current Publishing, this event offers over a dozen various food and beverage trucks along with live music from Bluewater Kings Band.


Bluewater Kings Band is out of Chicago. They are live music experts and party starters. They are a premium band specializing in high-energy music. They infuse every event with energy and fun.

Check out some of their music at https://www.bluewaterkingsband.com/songs-and-media?fbclid=IwAR39Xc3w8hyy5BcKtMQ7Gyjjq8ZCtuB4QD6F1gHb8w6_z64XxTTOCG3JwdU.

Sunday the music continues with the Kenny Phelps Trio, Touch of Grass and Phone Club.

The Carmel International Arts Festival brings more than 120 amazingly talented artists to Carmel for this two-day event. These artists come from all over the United States. Over 30,000 people are expected to attend this annual event.

The festival will take place Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, from 11 am to 5 pm each day. ART ROCKS will take place Saturday evening at 7:30. The location is at Main Street and Rangeline Road in Carmel



RELATED STORIES - South Bend

1
King Center & The American Theatre Guild Announce A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON ST Photo
King Center & The American Theatre Guild Announce A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE On Sale Now

The American Theatre Guild, with ASM Global and the King Center, is pleased to announce that single tickets for the national tour of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE are on sale now. This production is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES and will skate onto the King Center for the Performing Arts, L3Harris Technologies Theatre Main Stage Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

2
Carmel Jazz Fest To Feature Kids Zone With Mr. Daniel, 4 University Jazz Bands And The Gre Photo
Carmel Jazz Fest To Feature Kids Zone With Mr. Daniel, 4 University Jazz Bands And The Great Dave Bennett

Kids can experience the joy of music with the newest addition to Carmel Jazz Fest: A Kids Zone at Carter Green for kids 12 and under (who are admitted for free) with the popular kids entertainer, Mr. Daniel. The Kids Zone will take place both days of the festival, August 11-12.

3
Art 4 Present To Present Tony-Winning Muiscal SPRING AWAKENING Photo
Art 4 Present To Present Tony-Winning Muiscal SPRING AWAKENING

Art 4, a professional musical theatre company based in South Bend, IN, presents the 8-time Tony Award-winning musical, Spring Awakening. Spring Awakening performs at the St. Joe County Public Library (SJCPL) as a continuation of SJCPL's and Art 4's partnership to produce 3 fully staged musicals in 2023 at the newly constructed Leighton Auditorium.

4
Feinsteins In Carmel Reveals Lineup For This Week Photo
Feinstein's In Carmel Reveals Lineup For This Week

From Burlesque to a drag brunch with a bit of Liza and Liberace thrown in, it will be another fantastic week at Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
View all Videos

South Bend SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet 50/50 (Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival)
Shakespeare at Notre Dame (8/15-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek The Musical
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (11/04-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Memorial Opera House (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonfile - the AC/DC Tribute
Memorial Opera House (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Six Degrees of Separation
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (3/15-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (2/09-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (5/04-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roger McGuinn
Memorial Opera House (8/26-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You