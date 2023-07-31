Carmel International Arts Festival Reveals Musical Lineup For Fall Event

The Carmel International Arts Festival is set to return to the Carmel Arts & Design District Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 2023. As always, the art of music is a huge part of this annual festival. There will be multiple stages again this year, along with entertainment at ART ROCKS, the Saturday evening family celebration portion of the Arts Festival.

The musical lineup for the Main Stage of the Carmel International Arts Festival is set. Saturday will include The Hippie Dream, Tim Brickley and the Bleeding Hearts and Tim Wright. Entertainment will continue into the evening with the Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra.

Saturday evening beginning at 7:30 pm will be ART ROCKS. This is a family-friendly event for the whole community! Co-hosted by the Carmel International Arts Festival and Current Publishing, this event offers over a dozen various food and beverage trucks along with live music from Bluewater Kings Band.



Bluewater Kings Band is out of Chicago. They are live music experts and party starters. They are a premium band specializing in high-energy music. They infuse every event with energy and fun.

Check out some of their music at https://www.bluewaterkingsband.com/songs-and-media?fbclid=IwAR39Xc3w8hyy5BcKtMQ7Gyjjq8ZCtuB4QD6F1gHb8w6_z64XxTTOCG3JwdU.

Sunday the music continues with the Kenny Phelps Trio, Touch of Grass and Phone Club.

The Carmel International Arts Festival brings more than 120 amazingly talented artists to Carmel for this two-day event. These artists come from all over the United States. Over 30,000 people are expected to attend this annual event.

The festival will take place Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, from 11 am to 5 pm each day. ART ROCKS will take place Saturday evening at 7:30. The location is at Main Street and Rangeline Road in Carmel