Brian E Frost Will Be Actors Theatre of Indiana's New Executive Director

Actors Theatre of Indiana will welcome Brian E Frost to the ATI family. Frost took over as Executive Director following the retirement of James A Reilly. Reilly retired in December after more than 12 years with ATI.

Frost has been involved with ATI for several years, first as a fan and supporter, then as a member of The Actors Theatre of Indiana Board. He served on the board for two years, the last six months as the Treasurer. Frost feels his background served him well in the role of treasurer and now as Executive Director of ATI.

“I was on the board for two years, but wondered, ‘What is my niche'? I really had no artistic talent and no musical talent. When they asked for a volunteer for treasurer, I knew I had found that niche!”

Frost grew up in Plattsburgh, NY, and received a Bachelor of Arts from Union College in Schenectady, NY in 1972 with a major in Economics. Frost then came to Indiana University School of Business in Bloomington to get his MBA in 1977.

From 1982 to 1992, Frost worked as an Investment Advisor for Robert W Baird and Prudential Securities, and from 1992-2017 he worked to provide investment advice to individual and small business clients of Fifth Third Bank.

Since 2017, Frost has been a Realtor/Associate Broker with his wife, Julianne Deely, in her Real Estate business, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Frost had not planned to become Executive Director of ATI. Upon Reilly's retirement, Frost was filling in until a replacement was found. “Judy Fitzgerald (Artistic Director/Co-founder of ATI) and Darrin Murrell (Associate Artistic Director) asked me ‘Why don't you do it?' Once I realized they were enthusiastic about me in this position, that convinced me,” said Frost.

Frost is excited about what is coming for ATI. He is looking forward to the time leading up to ATI's next production, Forbidden Broadway, which will be performed at The Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel from April 26 to May 12. He is also excited as ATI prepares for the return of a four- program season.

“One of my jobs is to provide leadership. I want to continue moving things in the right direction,” stated Frost. He is doing what he can to share information about Actors Theatre of Indiana – including programming and fundraising.

“I take brochures with me to share with people I meet. I have shared them with my fellow tennis players. So far, I've had some very positive responses as I try to get people involved with ATI.”

Frost's interests outside of work will also combine to strengthen his leadership with ATI. Frost served on the board of Very Special Arts of Indiana in the late 1990's and was elected as President of VSA in 1999. He is an avid tennis player and has a membership with Indianapolis Racquet Club.

ABOUT ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA

Actors Theatre of Indiana was founded in 2005 with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality, professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the only professional resident theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. Now in its 19th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works, ATI is a majority female-owned nonprofit Equity House.

