BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Coming to The Round Barn Theatre

A tale as old as time in this Disney classic that tells the tale of an enchanted prince in the shape of a hideous beast and the intelligent woman who enters his life and must learn to love him if the curse is ever to be broken. Join the Beast, Belle, Gaston, Lefou, Lumiere, and friends as they embark on a grand journey filled with adventure, cheer, and learning to love. With the classic songs, "Be Our Guest," "Something There," and "Beauty and the Beast," this will be a musical experience the whole family can share and enjoy.

Beauty and the Beast will be directed by 2019 Round Barn performer Adam Silorey who is making his Round Barn Theatre Directorial debut. Adam's most notable credits from RBT include The Duke from Big River and Dan King in Plain and Fancy (2019). The production team also includes Production Stage Manager Michael J. Hengels; Assistant Stage Manager and Sound Engineer, Rachel Marengere; Music Director and RBT alum, Becky Wilson; Costume Designer, Jennifer Meddich; Props designer, Miggie Snyder; Set Designer and Round Barn Theatre Executive Producer, Richard Pletcher and Choreographer, Olivia Belfie, who is making her RBT debut and also will be portraying one of the Silly Girls as well as other featured ensemble roles; Also Making their RBT debuts are Conor Jordan as The Beast; Grace Ruddell as a Silly Girl, and Indiana native, Sarah Holaway as a member of the Ensemble, Returning cast members include, Sarah Williams as Belle, who you might recognize as Lois from this year's production of Life Could Be A Dream; RBT alum T.J. Besler as Lefou, who will be accompanied by his wife and RBT alum, Elsa Scott Besler as the feather duster, Babette; Managing Artistic Director, Ryan Schisler as the villainous Gaston; Brooks Cline as Maurice; Indiana native, Dave Kempher as Cogsworth; Cash Maciel as Lumiere; Lucy Hammond as Chip, who you might recognize as Molly from the 2018 production of Annie and Ally Merrill as the wardrobe, Madame de la Grande Bouche . Filling out the rest of ensemble are Mark Whitman, Lauren Brendel, Miggie Snyder, Akira Wantanabe, Drew Wells, and Karter Dolan.

A complete show schedule, ticket availability and reservations can be found by calling the Box Office at (800) 800-4942 extension 2 or online at AmishAcres.com. Theatre tickets can be combined with Amish Acres famous family style Threshers Dinner or Sunday Buffet. Beauty and the Beast will be translated by American Sign Language interpreters for the deaf on Saturday, December 7th at 2 p.m.

Receive a free ticket to Beauty and the Beast with the purchase of Season Tickets for the 2020 Round Barn Theatre. The 2020 Season includes Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress is Our Basement, Into the Woods, Plain and Fancy, Little House on the Prairie, Damn Yankees, Putnam County Spelling Bee and for the Holidays, Elf. Purchase season tickets online at amishacres.com or call the box office at 800-800-4942.

Amish Acres Historic Farm & Heritage is currently open Thursday-Sunday, offering tours of the historic house and farm, farm wagon rides, documentary films, demonstrations and the famous Family Style Threshers Dinner and luncheon options. The Sunday Threshers Buffet is the perfect after church, before the show dining experience.





