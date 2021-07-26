Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All For One Productions, Inc. Will Relocate To Former Zion Lutheran Academy

Jul. 26, 2021  
All for One productions, inc., a local faith-driven theater company, has announced that it is relocating its offices to the former Zion Lutheran Academy building at 2310 Weisser Park Avenue near the corner of Hanna and Creighton.

Effective immediately, they are leasing the ground floor of the building. This 10,000 square-foot space will house their offices, costume shop, costume and prop storage, and rehearsal space.

"We are thrilled to have such a spacious and efficient facility for our production team," says artistic director Lauren Nichols.

The theater company, which produces four plays each season and an annual Young Playwrights Festival, will continue to present its work in the PPG ArtsLab, the black box theater at 300 E. Main Street.

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming season, and tickets are now on sale through the ArtsTix box office, at tickets.artstix.org.


