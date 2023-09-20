Actors Theatre Of Indiana's Greatest Hits And Two Unique Holiday Shows; Tickets On Sale This Friday!

Actors Theatre of Indiana is ready to begin their 19th season of bringing Broadway to your Backyard. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 22nd, for the first shows for the 2023-2024 season, presented at The Studio Theatre at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN.

What better way to kick off the season than by celebrating the songs of past musicals presented by ATI. October 28th at The Studio Theater is ATI'S GREATEST HITS VOL.2! Fans loved it so much the last time that ATI is bringing back a Volume 2 with all new hits! Guests will enjoy an evening of Musical Theatre, showcasing some of ATI's amazing performers from the past.

ATI actors and artists will recreate their character's songs from past ATI hit shows such as NUNSENSE, WORKING, CABARET, SWEENEY TODD, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, FOREVER PLAID, MY FAIR LADY and more! The show starts at 7:30 pm. Don't miss this fun night!

This season, Celebrate the Holidays with Actors Theatre of Indiana with a terrific combination of two super talents!

Starting things off ATI will welcome Wayne Powers & His All-Star Jazz Trio!

Step up your holidays! Don't miss an unforgettable evening with Wayne Powers. Known as one of the last of the real “Saloon Singers,” Powers is internationally acclaimed for his extensive work on stage, screen, recordings and his 20-year network TV career.

For two special nights, December 13th-14th, with his jazz trio, “The Great American Songbook” is Powers' playground! Along with a swingin' 108th birthday tribute to Frank Sinatra, you can also expect some Hollywood stories, laughs, surprises and a generous helping of Christmas cheer!

Serenade in the joy of the holidays with the golden voice of Katy Gentry from December 15th to 17th. Known for her portrayal and celebration of the Judy Garland songbook, audiences will hear the Christmas classics infused with contemporary and religious favorites of her own. Gentry will be ringing in the season with Special Guest and Indiana's own Piano Man, Eric Baker. From the Jazz Kitchen to his sellout Billy Joel tributes at Feinstein's, Baker will join the irreplaceable Gregg Wolf on drums and Christian Starnes on bass. With Gentry's signature storytelling flavor, come and gather around the piano for a beautiful evening of music you do not want to miss.

All performances are at The Studio Theater: December 13th-16th at ﻿7:30 pm; December 17th at 2 pm.

You can reserve your tickets for these performances by visiting ATI's website at atistage.org or by calling The Center for the Performing Arts' box office at 317.843.3800.

Tickets are also available for the Bier Brewery Bash on October 1st, from 6 to 9:30 pm. Head to Bier Brewery in Carmel to hear the vocal stylings of Cynthia Collins with the incomparable Brent Marty on the 88's as she swings the night away with some of her favorite tunes and the "Girl Singers" who made them famous, from Peggy Lee to Natalie Cole.

Each $50 donation ticket receives a complimentary beer or glass of wine. Get ready for great music, silent auction items and to learn about the 2023-2024 ATI Season. Food is available for purchase also. Get tickets at Click Here

Actors Theatre of Indiana was co-founded in 2005 by Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, now in their 19th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.