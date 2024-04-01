Actors Theatre Of Indiana Welcomes New Board Members, New President

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors Theatre of Indiana will welcome two new members to their Board of Directors. John M. Murphy will join the board, as well as assume the role of board president. Deborah Newman also joins the ATI board. Both bring a work and personal background that will help in ATI's future growth and success.

Murphy is a senior insurance executive whose career spans 45 years. He is the retired President of Ivy Tech Foundation, the largest community college foundation in the U.S. In his 8 years in that position, he set forth new strategic direction and significantly increased revenue.

Prior to Ivy Tech he was Managing Director of Wells Fargo Insurance Services, Inc., the fourth largest insurance broker internationally. At Wells Fargo, he was a key member of the leadership team and a founder of the former company, Acordia, Inc., which was the sixth largest broker worldwide. Additionally, he co-founded the Wells Fargo Marketing Expansion Committee and was a member of the Corporate International Cross Sell Strategy Advisory Board.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Murphy was a member of the Executive Team that took Anthem to the New York Stock Exchange in 2001. As President of Anthem's Specialty Business, he increased revenue from $300 million to $1.3 billion. He managed and directed Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana and Kentucky, producing $3 billion in revenue across the bi-state. He was President and CEO of Anthem Life and Acordia Senior Benefits, Inc. and headed the integration of all administrative operations for Anthem of Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Murphy earned both his B.S. in Accounting and MBA in Finance from St. John's University in New York. He has attended executive certification programs at Northwestern, Michigan and Indiana Universities.

He has served on numerous for-profit subsidiary boards and non-profit boards, has been asked to serve on corporate pension, information technology and international marketing committees and task forces, and has served on the boards of private equity and hedge fund capital management companies. Murphy has been the recipient of several sales and civic leadership awards.

Murphy will take on the position of President of the ATI board, as former President Dan McFeely steps down from that role. McFeely remains an active member of the board.

Also joining the ATI Board is Deborah Newman. Newman was raised in Madison County, studied at Anderson University and relocated to Carmel in 2007. For the past 29 years she has been a Real Estate Broker and is currently associated with BHHS Indiana Realty.

Newman's prior occupations include various positions in City and County Government and the Unified Court System of Madison County. She has presided over and served on boards of directors, management committees and other governing boards. She has also participated in directing strategic planning efforts that enabled the organization to achieve short-term goals while positioning itself for long term success.

"With a passion for the performing arts and a strong desire to contribute to the city I love, I look forward to offering my time and skills to support the endeavors of ATI. The history of ATI producing high-quality theatrical performances that inspire, engage and entertain audiences has enriched the cultural landscape in Carmel. I'm delighted to play a small part in creating memorable experiences for audiences. Looking forward to joining newly elected board President, John Murphy, and the other board members in developing plans for the future growth of ATI."

In her free time, Newman enjoys cooking, entertaining, sports and participating in all the events the City of Carmel and surrounding areas offer.

One other change for the Actors Theatre of Indiana - Julie Eckert will be stepping into the Vice-President position.

ABOUT ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA

Actors Theatre of Indiana was founded in 2005 with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality, professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the only professional resident theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. Now in its 19th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works, ATI is a majority female-owned nonprofit Equity theatre.

