YOUR PERFECT LIFE Will Embark on Western Cape Tour

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Winner of two prestigious Standard Bank Ovation Awards, Your Perfect Life will come to the Cape this April. The poignant comedy explores women having it all – a career and a family! But what if they don't? Your Perfect Life looks at how life can take unexpected turns and how society judges you for dealing with it the best way you can.

F Creations presents Your Perfect Life at The Drama Factory in Strand from 16 to 18 April, then at The Masque in Muizenberg from 23 to 25 April.

Written and performed by Erika Breytenbach (The Unlikely Secret Agent; I Can Buy Myself Flowers) and Faeron Wheeler (The Complete Works of Shakespeare – Abridged) the production is directed by Sue Diepeveen (The Emperor's New Clothes / Die Keiser Se Nuwe Klere; Blueberry Toast).

Ever noticed how a woman is now expected to have a fulfilling career at the same time as raising a family? Really, she should have it all and be happy that she is now not only able to but expected to achieve everything. Add to this the stress of a 20-year high school reunion and you have two women stuck wondering if their lives are a success.

Karlien and Caitlyn were close friends in high school, but taking separate directions in life got in the way of keeping in touch. It's now twenty years later and they couldn't be more different. One woman has the family, the other the career. Neither one is sure that they have what they want.

“Your Perfect Life is a tale of two real women, doing things their way,” says producer, writer and performer Faeron Wheeler.

“As a testament to women for women, director Sue Diepeveen has helped steer Your Perfect Life from our conversations over catch-up coffees to a thoughtful, funny and truthful take on women's lives. We all know that other people's lives aren't perfect, but we can't help thinking that somehow, they are. Your Perfect Life pays tribute to these voices, while having a good laugh at them at the same time.”

Performance Dates

Your Perfect Life will be performed at The Drama Factory in Strand on:

16 & 17 April at 7.30pm

18 April at 3.00pm

Tickets cost R200 / R180 for pensioners and students

Book at https://www.dramafactory.co.za/whatson#16April26

Your Perfect Life will be performed at The Masque in Muizenberg on:

23, 24, 25 April at 7:30pm

25 April at 2:30pm

Book at- https://www.quicket.co.za/events/359211-your-perfect-life/#/