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Your Perfect Life will come to the Drama Factory in April. The comedy is directed by Sue Diepeveen, written by Erika Breytenbach and Faeron Wheeler, performed by Erika Breytenbach and Faeron Wheeler, and presented by F Creations.

About Your Perfect Life

A woman should have it all – a career and a family! But what if you don't? Karlien and Caitlyn are at their 20-year reunion, bracing for the “What have you been up to?” questions. One has the family, the other the career. Neither is sure they have what they want.

Your Perfect Life is a poignant and funny look at how life can take unexpected turns and how society judges us for dealing with it the best way we can. It's also the recipient of two Standard Bank Ovation Awards - 2019 and 2021. Starring Faeron Wheeler and Erika Breytenbach.

Performances run 16-18 April.