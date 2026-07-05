THE TIME TRAVELER'S TEASE To Perform At The Drama Factory

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Step into the time machine and prepare for a glittering ride through the history of tease!

The Time Traveler’s Tease! follows Katja VX, a wide-eyed burlesque hopeful, as she is guided by her whimsical Fairy Godmother, Courtney de Vorst, on a dazzling journey through the eras of burlesque. With humour, heart, and high glamour, Katja learns the art of the tease while encountering iconic historical moments. From Victorian Parisian parlours to the underground speakeasies of Prohibition and the electric spirit of 1920s Harlem and beyond. Blending comedy, dance, drag, lip-sync, live singing and a touch of theatrical magic, this time-traveling spectacular celebrates the evolution of burlesque from classic to neo.

Along the way, audiences are treated to show-stopping performances by the captivating Bon Bon and the sensational Betty Behave, as Katja transforms before their very eyes. More than just a show, The Time Traveler’s Tease is a love letter to burlesque’s glamour, grit, rebellion and resilience. It proves that burlesque isn’t about how much you show… it’s about how well you show it. Expect playful audience participation, bold storytelling, and unapologetic self- expression in a production that pushes boundaries while honouring the art form’s rich legacy. And darling… leave your prejudice at the door. There’s no room for it in our time machine Perfect for adults seeking an evening of entertainment that is as bold as it is beautiful. A glittering journey through history, heart, and high kicks. This is burlesque like you’ve never seen before.

The performance will take place on August 1 at 8pm. at The Drama Factory located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape, South Africa. Tickets can be purchased on The Drama Factory's website.

Cast Information

Bon Bon is known as the "Sweetheart of Burlesque ''. This enchanting performer has taken the world of Burlesque by storm with her captivating stage presence and alluring performances. With her sensual charm and a touch of mischievous elegance, Bon Bon has graced the stages across the globe, from New Orleans to Sweden and Las Vegas. A true Sweetheart of Burlesque and a globetrotting sensation, she is a living testament to the beauty of self-expression through the art of Burlesque.

Betty Behave is no stranger to the South African burlesque scene. Known for her theatrical personality, strong stage presence, infectious smile and character driven performance style. Co-producer at @bbproductionsza, Head Cheerleader at @burlesquesouthafrica and participant in the London & Barcelona Burlesque Festivals and in June this year she travels to Italy to showcase her Betty's Big Bamboozle act.

Courtney De Vorst, has been performing since 2018 in a variety of drag shows all over Cape Town. Courtney fell in love with the art form of drag when she attended her first pride festival in early 2017. She is unofficially trained thespian with various theatrical accomplishments and has taken part and directed a number of plays, with a primary focus on educational theater. A lover of the glam rock Era as well as the old school divas, Courtney promises high energy, silky soft legs and a great rack to match!

Katja Vx is a dynamic performer with a passion for the arts. With a background in theater and dance, she has graced prestigious stages such as the Baxter Theater and the Artscape, captivating audiences with her talent and presence. With a commitment to excellence and a flair for creativity, Katja Vx continues to inspire through her artistry, her liquid gold singing and delightful stage presence.

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