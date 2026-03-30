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Sunday Salon - From Europe to Africa will come to the Drama Factory in April. The performance will take place on 19 April.

Sunday Salon - From Europe To Africa will present an intimate afternoon that moves from the elegance of the piano to the vibrant sound world of African instruments. Rising pianist Lucas Marques opens the concert with works by composers including Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Haydn, and Sergei Rachmaninoff. After the interval, acclaimed musicians Nceba Gongxeka and Nomapostile Nyiki take the stage in a dynamic headline performance celebrating indigenous African instruments, song, and rhythm.

From lyric beauty to ancestral pulse, this concert invites audiences on a journey of resonance, heritage, and shared musical humanity.

This Sunday Salon concert brings together two distinct yet deeply connected musical traditions in an intimate listening space. The afternoon opens with a solo piano recital by Lucas Marques, a young pianist currently studying at the University of Cape Town. His programme is drawn from the European classical tradition — music of clarity, lyricism, and expressive depth that reflects the historic salon culture of listening and reflection. This first act culminates with a work by South African composer Hendrik Hofmeyr, whose music draws inspiration from African musical traditions.

After the interval, the stage transforms as indigenous instruments and voice take centre focus. Acclaimed performers Nceba Gongxeka and Nomapostile Nyiki present a vibrant programme of traditional African music, featuring instruments such as marimba, mbira, bows, and percussion. Rooted in living musical heritage, their performance brings rhythm, storytelling, and cultural depth to the concert stage.

The programme reveals connection — tracing how rhythm, storytelling, and heritage shape music across cultures. Audiences can expect an afternoon that moves from elegance to earthy vitality, from quiet reflection to communal energy.

Sunday Salon brings the best of classical music to the Helderberg and continues its commitment to creating a welcoming artistic home where diverse musical traditions are heard, honoured, and celebrated.