Paul Slabolepszy's THE RETURN OF ELVIS DU PISANIE

Theatre on the Square will present a revival of Paul Slabolepszy’s classic play, ELVIS DU PISANIE, starring Ashley Dowds, running 14th – 30th April 2026.

Written and directed by PAUL SLABOLEPSZY, the memorable narrative moves from pure nostalgia, through extreme heartache, to unbridled joy.



Eddie du Pisanie, a forty-nine year old East Rand salesman is retrenched and decides life is no longer worth living. Desperate and alone in his car, he switches on the radio. The Elvis Presley song he hears does more than take him back 30 years - it recalls an event in his childhood that changed his life forever. Can we change our own destinies? “Elvis” du Pisanie is about to find out!



After rave reviews on his South African theatre tour, renowned talent and well known face on television and film, Ashley Dowds, is delighted to be back at Theatre on the Square. He will be remembered for performances in productions such as Hard Love by Mottie Lerner, Soil by Renos Spanoudes, Old Boys by Anthony Akerman, Blue Orange by Joe Penhall,



Performances will take place nightly from the 14th April until 3rd May - from Tuesdays to Fridays at 7.30pm, at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays and on Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are available via Webtickets or through the theatre's box office, Tel 011 883-8606 or 083 377496.