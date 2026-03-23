MASTER HAROLD… AND THE BOYS Production Postponed To 2027 By Sello Maake Kancube Foundation

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The Sello Maake KaNcube Foundation has announced that its planned staging of MASTER HAROLD… AND THE BOYS has been postponed to 2027 due to technical challenges requiring additional development time.

The Foundation stated that the delay will allow the production to be realized with the level of care and preparation intended for audiences and collaborators.

In a statement, the organization noted its continued focus on maintaining artistic standards and supporting the long-term sustainability of theatre in South Africa. The postponement will provide additional time to address production needs while preserving the integrity of the work.

During this period, Sello Maake KaNcube will shift focus to other initiatives under the Foundation, including preparations for BANYANA BANYANA: THE MUSICAL, a production honoring South Africa’s national women’s football team. The musical is scheduled to be staged in Johannesburg in May 2026.

The Foundation has also launched a WhatsApp Community for South African creatives, designed to offer mentorship, skills development, and access to masterclasses for emerging and established artists.

Further updates regarding MASTER HAROLD… AND THE BOYS are expected to be announced at a later date.

Additional details about future performances and Foundation programming will be shared through official channels.