Joburg Ballet Reveals 25th Anniversary Season, CELESTIAL BODIES

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Joburg Ballet's 25th Anniversary Season, a celebration of legacy, transformation and excellence, opened its year of productions and events in February 2026 with the landmark production of Giselle.

In April, Joburg Ballet in partnership with UJ Arts & Culture, invites you to the reprise of the critically acclaimed Celestial Bodies on Saturday 18 at 2 pm and 7 pm and on Sunday 19 April at 7 pm at the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, UJ Arts Centre.

“Hosting Celestial Bodies in partnership with Joburg Ballet reflects the University of Johannesburg's ongoing commitment to presenting world-class artistic work while creating meaningful access to the performing arts for diverse audiences,” says Pieter Jacobs, Head of UJ Arts & Culture. “Productions of this calibre not only enrich Johannesburg's cultural landscape but also play an important role in preserving and evolving the art of ballet within a contemporary South African context. By bringing artists, students, and audiences together through shared cultural experiences, through exposure, learning, and engagement with the arts, initiatives such as this strengthens cultural infrastructure and safeguards artistic heritage. Our partnership with Joburg Ballet further underscores the value of collaboration in advancing the creative sector.”

Celestial Bodies, choreographed by Mario Gaglione and presented in partnership with Universe on Stage had its world premiere as part of Joburg Ballet's Spring Season at Joburg Theatre in October 2025.

This evocative and visually stunning exploration of cosmic themes, energy and movement that captivated audiences last year was born of a serendipitous meeting between Joburg Ballet's Naledi award-winning choreographer and the visionary Universe on Stage duo, physicist Dr Luca Pontiggia and composer Yasheen Modi. “I remember walking up to Luca and Yasheen after watching the Universe on Stage's production of Hidden Giants and saying that I longed to see their vision manifest through dance; that their world of music, science and art was already moving like choreography waiting to be embodied,” says Gaglione.

“The first time I saw something choreographed by Mario Gaglione I was blown away,” said former journalist, Gillian Anstey, at the October 2025 world premiere of Celestial Bodies. “About the cosmos and the universe, it is literally awe-inspiring and I actually gasped at times. It also shows the company to be in peak form. And there are moments engraved in my mind. I enjoyed the concept of narration (Pontiggia) and live music (Modi) with dance…all about science… and the dance is mesmerising. Bravo to everyone for breaking new ground, for trying something new, for daring.”

“Universe on Stage was founded on a simple philosophy: to give audiences the gift of wonder and curiosity,” says Pontiggia. “We've learned that the most powerful way to share this is not through explanation alone, but through experience—immersive, captivating, and unforgettable. What excites us about weaving dance into our work is that it becomes another language for storytelling - a language of rhythm, interaction and connection. Just as celestial bodies trace patterns through space, dance reveals how energy flows from the vastness of stars to the intimacy of life. Movement, in this sense, is one of the most profound ways to embody our story.”