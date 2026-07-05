JAGGED LITTLE CROW To Perform At The Drama Factory

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Jagged Little Crow is a live tribute celebrating the music of Sheryl Crow and Alanis Morissette, brought to you by Vanessa Van & Southern Storm— a fully live five-piece band with decades of combined musical experience.

From the soulful, feel-good rock of Sheryl Crow to the fierce emotion and attitude of Alanis Morissette, this performance captures the essence of two of the most influential female artists of their era. Expect powerful vocals, authentic musicianship, and a nostalgic journey through the songs that defined a generation. The lineup features Vanessa Van on lead vocals, guitar and harmonica, Steph Louw on keyboards, vocals and accordion, Ant Kinsey on bass and vocals, Wesley Worach on lead guitar, and Brendan Botha on drums. Jagged Little Crow delivers a high-energy night of unforgettable music, bringing these iconic ‘90s era songs to life on stage.

Vanessa Van performs lead vocals, guitar and harmonica in this show and is a seasoned South African performer whose roots in the music industry stretch back to the vibrant live scene of the 1990s and early 2000s, where she built her reputation fronting several well-known cover bands. She is the daughter of the late, legendary harmonica virtuoso, Vincent Van Rooyen, so she grew up surrounded by the iconic South African musicians of ‘70s & ‘80s. Alongside her live work, she found success as a songwriter, and in 2004 she released an original album that received strong radio airplay and notable media and television exposure, earning her membership with Southern African Music Rights Organisation. Her performance career has taken her across South Africa and onto international stages. After spending 14 years in Dubai working in the aviation industry, Vanessa returned to her home city of Cape Town, where she has reignited her passion for music and continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic live performances. Stephanie Louw performs on keyboards, accordion, and vocals in this production. With a long-standing career in the music industry, she has worked with several well-known cover bands across the Western Cape. Her versatility and depth of experience make her an invaluable part of the show, bringing the dynamic range and technical skill essential to delivering these performances at the highest level. Ant Kinsey plays bass guitar and vocals in this show, bringing both versatility and stage presence to the lineup. A seasoned performer on the Cape Peninsula circuit, he also performs solo at a variety of restaurants and live music venues. In addition, Ant is a lead vocalist in two acclaimed tribute productions: The Ultimate Bryan Adams Show and Hotel California – The Ultimate Eagles Experience, both of which have built strong followings for their authentic sound and high-energy performances. Originally from Poland, Wesley Worach has established himself as a highly respected lead guitarist on the Cape Town music scene, performing with a number of well-known cover bands. While his true passion lies in rock, his versatility and technical skill allow him to adapt effortlessly across styles, bringing depth and energy that elevates this show to another level. Brendan Botha is a highly experienced and widely respected drummer who has performed with numerous well-known cover bands across the Western Cape. After taking a break from the live circuit, he has returned to the stage as part of this exciting new musical venture—much to the delight of both his fellow musicians and loyal supporters.

The performance will take place on July 26th at 4pm at The Drama Factory located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape, South Africa. Tickets can be purchased on The Drama Factory's website.

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