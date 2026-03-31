BEHIND THE CRIMSON DOOR Will Come to The Cirk, Cresta, Randburg

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new production Behind The Crimson Door will be on stage at The Cirk, Cresta Shopping Centre from 24 April – 14 June 2026. For his Spring Summer 2027 showcase at South African Fashion Week, celebrated South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee presents Behind The Crimson Door, a theatrical fashion production created in collaboration with performance company CIRK.

Blending couture, aerial performance and storytelling, the showcase becomes a powerful narrative about courage, ambition and the transformative power of pursuing one's dreams.

For Coetzee, whose work has long been inspired by theatre, spectacle and the performing arts, this production represents a natural creative evolution. The designer has always drawn inspiration from the emotional power of stage productions, musicals and dramatic storytelling, where costume, movement and narrative combine to create unforgettable moments. With Behind The Crimson Door, his passion for fashion and his deep love for the performing arts come together in a production that feels as much like theatre as it does a fashion showcase.

At the heart of Behind The Crimson Door is the story of Charlotte, a young farm girl who dreams of leaving her rural home in search of something greater. Drawn by curiosity and ambition, she journeys to the Big City, only to find herself overwhelmed by its lights, temptations and intensity. The city becomes a projection of her fears, transforming in her imagination into a surreal world of excess, danger and allure. But as the story unfolds, she discovers something profound. The fear was never in the world itself. The fear existed only inside the dream.

This realization forms the emotional foundation of the production. Dreams can feel intimidating when they exist only in our imagination. They appear distant, overwhelming and sometimes even frightening. Yet the moment we find the courage to step forward and pursue them, the very things that once felt impossible begin to transform into opportunity.

For Gert-Johan Coetzee, the story carries a deeply personal resonance.

The designer himself grew up on a farm in Koster in the North West province, far removed from the international runways, stages and red carpets that would later define his career. As a young boy with creative dreams, the idea of entering the global fashion world often felt as daunting as the Big City appears to the protagonist in the show.

“When you come from a small town, the world can feel incredibly big,” says Coetzee. “Sometimes the dream itself becomes the scariest part. But I have learned that fear is often just the beginning of something extraordinary. When you find the courage to move forward and go after what you truly want, the world has a way of opening doors.”

In Behind The Crimson Door, that symbolism becomes literal. Throughout the production, doors represent the choices we make in life, the moments when we must decide whether to remain where we are or step into the unknown. Each doorway becomes a metaphor for possibility, courage and transformation.

The Spring Summer 2027 collection unfolds within this theatrical world, created in collaboration with CIRK's aerialists, dancers and performers. Moving through a series of symbolic environments from the simplicity of the farm to the structured energy of the city and the theatrical glamour of the club, the performers bring the story to life through movement, acrobatics and dramatic couture.

The garments themselves evolve alongside the narrative. What begins with humble simplicity gradually transforms into bold expressions of confidence, strength and spectacle. Designed specifically to accommodate aerial choreography and physical performance, the couture pieces blur the boundaries between fashion, theatre and live art.

By the finale, the protagonist claims her place on stage with confidence and grace, a visual metaphor for what happens when courage triumphs over fear.

For Coetzee, the message of Behind The Crimson Door extends far beyond fashion.

“Every dream is a door,” he explains. “Fear may stand on one side of it, but courage is what allows you to walk through it. When you do, you often discover that the life you dreamed about was waiting for you all along.”

Behind The Crimson Door ultimately becomes a celebration of possibility. It is a reminder that extraordinary journeys can begin in the most unexpected places.

Sometimes, the biggest dreams begin on the smallest farms.

This show is another original Cirk production to take to the stage in 2026, featuring a cast of 8 highly talented aerialists and singer Danica Bezuidenhout.

Director of Behind The Crimson Door and co-owner of The Cirk, Joanna Pawelczyk concludes; “We're very excited to bring Gert's costumes to life – not only through visually striking dance and aerial acts, but also through compelling story-telling. We're bring lots of new elements to the stage so it's really going to be a production like no other.”