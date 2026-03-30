ACTRESS Will Come to the Drama Factory in April

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Actress is coming to the Drama Factory next month. Performances will run April 8-12.

Actress, starring Talia Kodesh, co-written with Bruce Dennill and directed by Daniel Geddes, is the funny, moving story of a woman trying to define and succeed in the different parts she plays (actress, wife, mother, daughter, teacher) while juggling the demands of all of those roles. The show features eight original songs by Bruce Dennill.

This is a story of a journey through stress and success, anger and auditions, triumph and tears, dance and delirium and, perhaps, the possibility of peace. If you've ever had to adjust to new expectations, you'll relate. The story begins with Actress in New York, we follow her to South Africa, and conclude with her finding peace in her journey, even if it's not exactly what she expected.

The original songs are woven into the narrative of the piece ranging from quiet, thoughtful, musings to big, belted showstoppers. Along the way she is assisted by Random Props Guy (Stephen van Niekerk) whose functions include storytelling, as well as stage technician work.