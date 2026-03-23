ABRAHAM'S PROMISES Will Come to The Drama Factory

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The conflict in the Middle East is one of the most polarising in the world. This scripted dialogue explores some of the key themes related to the conflict: historical land claims, the rise of Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and the role of Christian Zionism in the conflict.

While not essentially a religious conflict, the violence between Israel, Palestinians and some of Israel's neighbours is often framed or justified in terms of religion. This scripted dialogue brings together representatives of the three Abrahamic faiths - Islam, Judaism and Christianity - to discuss the conflict. Given that the justification for Israel's existence is that Jewish people would be safer in a homeland of their own after their experience of violent discrimination culminating in the holocaust, and given Israel's response to the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023, the starting point for the discussion is 'Are Jews safer today - not only in Israel, but globally - than on 6 October 2023?'

As a scripted dialogue, the readers - not necessarily actors - will have the scripts in hand. There will be a conversation with the audience after the show. Creative Team: Written by Mike van Graan. The readers are to be confirmed.

Mike van Graan is a multiple award-winning writer with more than 40 plays under his belt. His latest play, THE GOOD WHITE, has been nominated for a Naledi Theatre Award in Gauteng. His works are well-known to Drama Factory audiences and include TO LIFE, WITH LOVE featuring John Maytham, I CAN BUY MYSELF FLOWERS with Erika Breytenbach and the talented Kim Blanche Adonis in MY FELLOW SOUTH AFRICANS.

The performance is on Wednesday 25th March at 7pm.