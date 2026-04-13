16th Shakespeare Schools Festival Will Come to the The Baxter Theatre In May 2026

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The 2026 Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa (SSFSA) is back for its 16th season, once again bringing a youth-driven take on Shakespeare to Cape Town from 6 to 23 May, 2026.

What makes this festival stand out is its fresh approach to Shakespeare, where Learners, many of them performing on a professional stage for the first time, take on full-length plays and rework them into sharp, high-energy 30 to 45-minute productions. The result? Fast-paced, inventive performances that keep the spirit of Shakespeare alive while making the Bard’s stories more accessible, relatable and engaging for today’s audiences. It’s Shakespeare at its pacey best - short, sweet and highly entertaining.

This year’s Cape Town leg will feature 42 schools, each bringing their own interpretation, style and voice to the stage. From classic tragedies to crowd-pleasing comedies, no two performances are the same. The festival creates a space where young people can experiment, collaborate and tell stories in ways that feel authentic to them. Says SSFSA Founder Kseniya Filinova, "This festival is more than just a showcase of talent, it’s a celebration of creativity, courage, and the power of young voices to inspire change and connect communities.”

The SSFSA ethos has always centred on accessibility, inclusivity and diversity. This year’s programme reflects that commitment, bringing together a dynamic mix of returning participants and new voices. Among the newcomers are the Italian school, Società Dante Alighieri, which presents Romeo and Juliet in Italian, and Paarl School. They join a vibrant community of schools including De La Bat School, Pioneer School, and Vista Nova, all contributing to a festival that celebrates a wide range of talents, perspectives and experiences.

The return to the Baxter Theatre adds a new level of excitement. Performing in a professional venue not only elevates the experience for the learners but also invites wider audiences to connect with their work. It’s an opportunity to see young talent take centre stage in a space known for showcasing some of South Africa’s best performances.

Expect bold choices, unexpected twists and plenty of creative risk-taking. Whether it’s a modern spin on Romeo and Juliet or a visually striking take on Macbeth, these productions prove that Shakespeare is anything but outdated. Instead, his stories become a canvas for young voices to explore themes that still resonate today, from identity and power to love and belonging; these are all real-world realities that young people of today still navigate.

Beyond the stage, the festival also supports schools through Master Classes and workshops, and by providing resources and guidance from theatre professionals, helping learners build skills that extend far beyond performance. Confidence, teamwork, and creative thinking are all part of the journey.

Sixteen years in, the Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa continues to grow as a platform for expression, connection and creativity. It’s not just about performing Shakespeare, it’s about owning it, reshaping it and making it speak to a new generation. After the SSFSA in Cape Town, the festival will be presented in Johannesburg from 8 to 13 September at the Joburg Theatre; in George from 11 to 13 September at the George Community Arts Theatre); and finally in Durban from 21 to 27 September at The Courtyard Theatre, Durban University of Technology.