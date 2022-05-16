Good Night Theatre Collective Announces COMPANY, LITTLE WOMEN, and More for Seventh Season

With six seasons now under its belt, Sioux Falls-based professional theatre company the Good Night Theatre Collective (GNTC) recently announced its seventh season of local performances, including three cabarets, productions of beloved stage musicals Reefer Madness and Company, straight-play stagings of the acclaimed Venus in Fur and Little Women and the debut of a world-premier original musical, Salem.

All of this year's slated performances will take place at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls, starting with A Haunted Cabaret in October and the aforementioned Salem in November. The production follows a fictionalized account of four generations of women as they face the oppression of 17th Century Massachusetts and the trappings of the Salem Witch Trials. From the influences of Puritan ideals and religious practices to the dynamics of gender inequality, the characters must grapple with the notion that their choices, big and small, have potentially unintended and deadly consequences for the most innocent among them. Set to a soundtrack of original music and accompanied by a live orchestra assembled by the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective, it will have its world debut in the Washington Pavilion's Belbas Theater, Nov. 4-6.

"We have been so grateful to debut five other brand-new musicals in prior seasons, and the love of original work among our patrons has grown year after year," GNTC Artistic Director Bob Wendland said. "Since the season two debut of David & Lucy thru this past season's Reality Wives and Suspect, Good Night is dedicated to making professional, original musical theatre commonplace in Sioux Falls."

The company's cabarets include all-local vocalists and a live band that Wendland calls "two parts theatre, one part concert, one part comedy," and the format has been a hallmark of GNTC's offerings since its first season in 2016. In addition to October's A Haunted Cabaret, GNTC will present An Animated Cabaret in March 2023 and A Road Trip Cabaret in June 2023.

This season also marks GNTC's first foray into straight plays since its season-four dinner-theatre production of It's a Wonderful Life. Little Women and Venus in Fur will be presented in the round in the Washington Pavilion's Schulte Room in December 2022 and February 2023, respectively.

https://www.goodnighttheatre.com/gntc-s7-announce

