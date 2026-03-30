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Sri Alyssa will perform at Esplanade in April. The performance is set for 1 April 2026.

Join songstress and singer-songwriter Alyssa as she takes you on an emotional odyssey through her original compositions, featuring selected original works by her guitarist, Saiful Marteen, and heartfelt pieces they have created together—inviting you into a world of raw vulnerability shaped by love, friendship, revenge, and everything in between.

Singer-songwriter, Alyssa crafts compelling narratives drawn from her personal experiences, blending sincerity with emotive power. Her writing style is marked by an affinity for songs that are both strong and deeply emotional, often exploring the complexities of love, loss, and revenge.

She has performed at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade and at significant events such as Remembering Lee Kuan Yew, the Songs Made in SG concert and the Embassy of Ireland’s St Patrick’s Day celebration, captivating audiences with her authentic and heartfelt artistry.