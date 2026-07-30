SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Set for DC Premiere at Mosaic Theater

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Mosaic Theater Company will present the DC premiere of Somewhere Over the Border, a musical from Brian Quijada, the award-winning co-curator and star of Mexodus, which premiered at Mosaic ahead of back-to-back Off-Broadway runs. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and choreographed by Tony Thomas, performances run September 10 - October 4, at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. The press opening for Somewhere Over the Border is scheduled for Sunday, September 13 at 3 pm. Members of the media are invited to attend this performance, or any performance thereafter.

'We open Season 12 with this bright and whimsical new musical that reflects upon the resilience of the immigrant community with honesty and hope, and affirms the power of believing in one's dreams no matter how hard the odds,' remarked Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater Company. 'I have had the pleasure of knowing and collaborating with the award-winning trio of Brian, Raymond, and Tony for many years and I am thrilled to welcome them all back to Mosaic to create this premiere production that I know will spark joy and empathy for audiences of all ages.'

Taking audiences on a musical journey featuring cumbia, Mexican mariachi boleros, rock, hip hop and more, this captivating story is inspired by the real-life journey of Quijada's mother from El Salvador to the U.S. and L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. As Reina travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces down dangers, and holds tight to the memory of the little boy she left behind to build a better life for them both. With equal parts joyful whimsy and harrowing truth, Somewhere Over the Border honors the grit and resilience of the immigrant's journey and reminds us of the humanity of all our neighbors.

'I could have never guessed a simple question to my mother about my brother's father would have led to this remarkable journey of a show and sharing her story,' said Brian Quijada. 'The Wizard of Oz is one of my favorite books and movies, and linking that story to such a personal one, is my love letter to my family, my American identity, and the broader immigrant journey. Oftentimes what is left behind within conversations on a larger scale is the personal and the human. I hope audiences remember the humanity and compassion in all of us, and reach a deeper awareness of how we're not that different from one another. Additionally I am overjoyed to be returning to Mosaic — which has become an artistic home for me since Mexodus — and collaborating again with my long-time artistic brothers Reg, Raymond, and Tony.'

The musical stars Camilo Linares (The Narrator), Pepin* (Reina), Natascia Diaz* (Julia), Oscar Salvador Jr. (Adán/Cruz), Mejiah* (Napoleon/Silvano) and Gloria Vivica Benavides* (Antonia/Leona). Band members include Mark Saltman, Greg Holloway, and William Knowles (Music Director).

'For the last 30+ years my in-laws Jeannette Noltenius and Rick Swartz have been on the forefront of immigration reform here in Washington, DC,' shared Raymond O. Caldwell. 'What they have demanded in their advocacy work and what Brian centers in Somewhere Over the Border is the humanity of the individuals and families who are forced to uproot their lives in the pursuit of safety, freedom, and the opportunity of life. I'm so honored to direct this beautiful musical at Mosaic, one of my artistic homes in DC, in celebration of those whose journeys often go unrecognized.'

The creative and production team for Somewhere Over the Border includes Tony Thomas^ (Choreographer); Jonathan Dahm Robertson (Scenic Designer); Alberto Segarra** (Lighting Designer); Cidney Forkpah (Costume Designer); Brandon Cook (Sound Designer); and Sierra Young (Intimacy & Violence Director).

Continuing Mosaic's commitment to provide deeper engagement with themes of its programming through its Reflection Series, the following events will take place during Somewhere Over the Border's engagement. Further talkbacks, trainings, and events with Somewhere Over the Border Reflection Series Partners including the AMICA Center for Immigrant Rights, Eaton House, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Artist Talkback

September 12, 2026 | Atlas Performing Arts Center

Curious about what went into the making of Somewhere Over the Border? Members of the artistic team will share insights into the process behind the production and their artistic practice following a performance of the musical.

Washington Performing Arts Weekend

September 25 - 27, 2026 | Atlas Performing Arts Center

For the third consecutive season, Mosaic is proud to partner with Washington Performing Arts on two productions to create dynamic experiences that extend beyond the stage. Through bringing together live Latin dance, music, and theater, this partnership celebrates the performing arts' power to connect neighborhoods, amplify local artists, and foster meaningful cultural exchange. More details and programming will follow soon.

Interpreted Artist Talkback with the Cast of Somewhere Over the Border

October 4 at 3 p.m. | Atlas Performing Arts Center

Curious about what went into the making of Somewhere Over the Border? Come join the cast to learn more about the making of the show and their unique connections to the work. This performance is open captioned and the talkback following is ASL interpreted.

*Actors' Equity Association / ^Stage Directors and Choreographers Society / **United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE

MORE INFORMATION

Press Performance: Sunday, September 13, at 3:00 pm (or any performance thereafter)

Tickets: $42 - $70; available at mosaictheater.org

Location: Sprenger Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Performances: Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m.; Intergenerational Matinees: 10/1, 10/7, 10/8, and 10/15 at 11 a.m.

Box Office: The Box Office can be reached at 202-399-7993 or boxoffice@atlasarts.org from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or two hours prior to a performance.

Discounts

Rush Tickets: A limited number of $30 rush tickets are available via walk-up cash purchase at the box office beginning one hour before the start of each performance. Cash preferred.

Senior Rate (65+): Save 10% with code: SENIOR

Student Rate: $20 tickets with code: STUDENT

Educator Rate: $20 tickets with code: EDUCATOR

Military and First Responder Rate: Save 10% with code: HERO

Under 30: Patrons 30 and younger can access $25 tickets to Mosaic mainstage performances. Use code UNDER30. Restrictions: One ticket per order. Discount is available on the weekend matinees.

ABOUT MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY OF DC

Mosaic Theater Company of DC produces bold, culturally diverse theater that illuminates critical issues, elevates fresh voices, and sparks connection among communities throughout our region and beyond. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas and Managing Director Serge Seiden, Mosaic produces plays that both entertain and enlighten, using art to build empathy amongst diverse people united by the magic of theater, and hopes to build community by reflecting the many cultures that call DC home.

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