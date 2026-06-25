DANCE THIS to Celebrate World Cultures at The Moore Theatre in Seattle

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Seattle Theatre Group will present the 28th annual DANCE This on Friday, July 10 at The Moore Theatre. DANCE This is STG's signature dance program that brings together youth and adult performers from diverse communities to collaborate and share their culture through the art of dance. DANCE This continues to connect national dance organizations with local dancers, highlighting the region's vibrant talent, featuring a cast of local dancers ages 13+ from various dance organizations across the Greater Seattle area.

This year's guest artist commissions are from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Outsiders, José Limón "Suite From a Choreographic Offering," and Los Angeles-based choreographer Mike Song. Husband and wife duo Erick and Abby Paul of Æ Creative will serve as Finale choreographers.

This year's local groups are Morning Star Korean Cultural Center, a vibrant community hub dedicated to celebrating and sharing Korean culture through arts, education, and community engagement; Northwest Flamenco Academy, which offers training in Spanish Flamenco dance and music; and Rang Rsiya, a vibrant group of dancers united by a shared love for Indian folk dance and cultural storytelling.

There are two performances on Friday, July 10 at the Moore Theatre in Downtown Seattle: a youth and group matinee at 1:00 PM and an evening performance at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $5 for the matinee and $18 for the evening performance. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle.

Harsh Vashi is this year's artists in residence. STG's DANCE This Artist in Residence program is designed to support choreographers in the greater Seattle area in their artistic development of a 5-to-6-minute original piece. Selected choreographers are offered rehearsal space, time, and support along with a financial budget to aid the project. The new ensemble work created during their residencies will be premiered at this year's DANCE This performance.

DANCE This is produced by Seattle Theatre Group under Rex Kinney, stage managed by Kathryn Louise, and features lighting design by Annie Liu.

Past guest artists have included Broadway's Hell's Kitchen, Napoleon & Tabitha from So You Think You Can Dance, Savion Glover, Joffrey Ballet, Mark Morris Dance Group, Spectrum Dance Theatre, Whim W'Him, Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet, Jeroboam Bozeman from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Donald McKayle, Adam Parson, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and Chloe Arnold of Syncopated Ladies, as well as Broadway professionals.

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