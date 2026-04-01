Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Will Return to Edinburgh Fringe With THE SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT FLAT EARTH

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the successful run of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change in 2024, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announce a return to Edinburgh Fringe with Moneypenny and Tuffrey's THE SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT FLAT EARTH, a brand-new, original musical comedy blending conspiracy and catchy tunes to tell the story of a woman who believes Earth is flat... and now wants to prove it.

The musical received its premiere for three performances at The Cockpit in September 2025 and is now being developed by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it will play at Pleasance Queen Dome from Wednesday 5 – Sunday 30 August, directed by Karl Steele. There will be an exclusive run of performances at Birmingham's Old Joint Stock Theatre from Wednesday 29 July – Saturday 1 August where Midlands audiences can experience the thrill of Edinburgh Fringe at home.

Meet Sharon Hargreaves: part-time keyboard warrior, full-time flat-Earth believer, forever tumbling down online rabbit holes. She's not crazy—she's just done her research. On Facebook. At 3am. With a glass of Pinot. THE SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT FLAT EARTH is a gloriously unhinged, surprisingly heartfelt musical comedy. When she heads to a Flat Earth convention in Vegas, a Shakespearean mix-up sends her spiralling into chaos, conspiracies and unexpected self-discovery. With best mate Debs and a crew of lovable oddballs, Sharon sets out to expose “the truth.” What she finds? Big laughs, bigger tunes and absolutely zero scientific credibility.

This musical uses the 'flat earth' theory as a lens to explore something bigger: misinformation, belonging, and what we do when we're at our lowest. With wit, heart, and a truly unforgettable score, THE SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT FLAT EARTH offers audiences both laughter and a mirror. It's farcical and funny... but with a heart.

Karl Steele, Associate Director of Creative at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said; We are hugely excited to be heading back to Edinburgh Fringe and to be doing so with Alex Moneypenny and Adam Tuffrey's hilarious new musical is an important step in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's big, bold, new direction. We are passionate about supporting new writing, shaping the future of musical theatre and finding the most talented up-and-coming creatives. We cant wait to share this original new musical with audiences at home and in Edinburgh this summer!”

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.