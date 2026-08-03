THE VOID: Romanian Clown Edith Alibec to Bring New Show to Edinburgh Fringe

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Romanian clown, actress, and theatre-maker Edith Alibec will bring her new solo show The Void to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, performing as part of PBH's Free Fringe at the Banshee Labyrinth.

Directed by Dana Paraschiv, The Void follows a purple clown who arrives on stage with a simple but impossible problem: she has a void inside her and no idea how to fill it. Turning to the audience for answers, she attempts every suggestion offered—from work and love to snacks and dopamine—making each performance unique.

Blending clowning, improvisation, and audience participation, The Void explores themes of vulnerability, loneliness, and the human search for meaning. As Edith tries to fill the emptiness within her, the show asks audiences to reflect on the ways people attempt to fill their own emotional voids in an age of burnout, constant connectivity, and endless scrolling.

Alibec trained at Germany's Athanor Akademie under David Esrig before continuing her studies in contemporary clowning in London with Julia Masli, Dan Lees, Dr Brown, and Furiozo.

Her debut solo production, Why the Child Is Cooking in the Polenta, toured internationally with performances in Munich, Berlin, Zürich, Stockholm, Vienna, New York, London, Oxford, and Cambridge, and won every award at Romania's Bacău Monodrama Festival in 2018. Her previous Edinburgh Fringe productions include Tea and Milk, which earned four stars from The Scotsman, five stars from BroadwayWorld UK, and support through Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Keep It Fringe fund, and Glitch, presented at Assembly Festival in 2024.

Beyond the stage, Alibec has appeared in Cristi Puiu's Malmkrog, which premiered at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival, and received the Rome Prisma Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the short film Memories of Crossing.

The Void runs August 8-30 (excluding August 19 and 26) at 8:55 p.m. in the Cinema Room at PBH's Free Fringe @ Banshee Labyrinth. Admission is free, with donations encouraged. The production is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming