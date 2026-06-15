TETHER 인연 to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

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Glasgow-based theatre company Wonder Fools and South Korea's Theatre SAN will present the world premiere of TETHER 인연 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

Running from August 6-31, excluding Tuesdays, in the Main Hall at Summerhall, the 60-minute music-theatre production is a major international collaboration that spans three generations and six decades, weaving together folk songs, love letters and war stories into a shared exploration of memory, migration and cultural connection.

Written and directed by Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse of Wonder Fools alongside Yoon Junghwan of Theatre SAN, TETHER 인연 begins as a joyful communal gathering before gradually revealing an intimate love story shaped by oppression, displacement and the passage of time. Drawing on both Scottish and Korean traditions, the production invites audiences into a collective experience of music, storytelling and dance.

At the heart of the show is the meeting of two social traditions: the Scottish ceilidh and Ganggangsullae, the Korean circle dance traditionally performed beneath the full moon. Through these forms, the production creates a shared space where audiences are encouraged to dance, laugh, listen and remember while exploring the invisible threads that connect people across generations and continents.

Music plays a central role in the production, with Auld Lang Syne and Arirang serving as emotional touchstones. Composer Stuart Ramage, of Van Ives, has created an original score that brings the musical traditions of Scotland and Korea into conversation with one another. Six performers and four musicians from both countries collaborate on stage, with integrated subtitling in English and Korean used throughout the entire run.

Writers and directors Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse of Wonder Fools and Yoon Junghwan of Theatre SAN said: "Over the past two years Tether 인연 has grown through a really joyful process of exchange between Scotland and Korea, including two residencies in Korea and one in Scotland. Over that time, we've shared songs, stories, movement and meals, and built a show that feels full of warmth, generosity and connection.

"For us, this production is the culmination of that journey so far. We hope audiences come away feeling they've experienced something meaningful - they'll dance, sing, laugh and cry - and feel they've had a genuinely great night out."

The cast includes Molly Bryson, Isabella Jarrett, Molly Geddes, Mi-soo Kim, Hyeon-kyu Choi and Jun-woo Hwang. The creative team also features creative producer Minjin Hong, composer Stuart Ramage, Costume Designer Vicki Brown, lighting designer Benny Goodman, assistant director Morgan Ferguson and choreographers Nam Hyunwoo and Robbie Gordon.

Developed over two years through residencies in both Scotland and South Korea, TETHER 인연 marks the largest Edinburgh Festival Fringe production mounted by Wonder Fools to date. The Glasgow-based company creates ambitious theatre projects that combine professional artistic practice with meaningful community engagement, producing work that reflects contemporary Scotland while fostering international collaboration.

Performance Information

TETHER 인연 runs August 6-31, 2026, with no performances on Tuesdays, at the Main Hall at Summerhall. Performances begin at 4:30 p.m. and run approximately 60 minutes. Press performances begin August 7.

Tickets are priced at £10 for the August 6 preview and £14.50-£17 for performances from August 7 onward. The production is recommended for audiences ages 12 and older.

Audience advisories include audience participation, audience movement during the performance and strong language.

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